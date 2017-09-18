Kuwait says dealing with oil spill in Ras Al Zour

Environment Public Authority says working to control and clean up second oil spill in a month
(Photo for illustrative purposes only)
By Staff writer
Mon 18 Sep 2017 03:05 PM

Kuwait's Environment Public Authority (EPA) on Monday confirmed it was working to control an oil spill in Kuwait’s southern Ras Al Zour area, the second in a month.

The Kuwait News Agency quoted the authority as saying: "We are coordinating with the concerned authorities and the Export and Marine Operations Group of the Kuwait Oil company to control and clean up the oil spill in the region."

The statement added that the authority will assess the size, cause and source of the leak, and take all necessary measures to control it.

Last month, Kuwait Oil Company, the Kuwait National Petroleum Company, the ministry of electricity and water, the environment public authority and other oil companies said they were working together to contain a leak in Ras Al Zour.

According to Lonely Planet, Ras Al Zour is one of the most pleasant beach areas in Kuwait and is around 100km south of the capital city.

