Dubai Police says murder of Asian tourist solved

Dubai Police said a tourist was murdered and left in a car for two days following a dispute over money that turned fatal.



The case came to light when the Asian man’s son arrived at Dubai International Airport and reported his 55-year-old father missing to police at the airport. He said his family became very concerned after they were unable to make contact with his father.



After authorities confirmed the victim’s entry to the country three weeks previously, Dubai Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) carried out a detailed investigation, following a number of leads, including with people in his home country.



CID’s investigations revealed that the man had connections with a 47-year-old woman, who was identified by police and was found to be in the country at the time of the victim’s disappearance, along with her 29-year-old son and two other people of the same nationality.



The CID said the four were the ones responsible for the victim’s murder.



Major General Al Mansouri said the Dubai Police investigation team was able to anticipate and detect the crime and arrest the suspects before the body was found.



He said the murder took place over a dispute about money between the victim and the woman. A sum of $54,000 (AED200,000) was withdrawn from the victim's credit card account in one of the European countries after his disappearance.



The four responsible were arrested and extradited back to Dubai, where they confessed to the murder, admitting that they dragged the victim into a car and beat him to death in retaliation over the financial dispute.



They kept the victim’s body in a car for two days before dumping his body in a neighbouring emirate.