Thursday confirmed as Islamic New Year paid holiday

Thursday has been declared an official paid holiday for all federal ministry employees to celebrate the Islamic New Year, state news agency WAM reported on Tuesday.



Official duty will resume on Sunday, said the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources.

Separately, a circular issued by Saqr bin Ghobash Saeed Ghobash, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced that the private sector will also get Thursday off as a paid holiday