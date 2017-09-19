Thursday confirmed as Islamic New Year paid holiday

Official duty will resume on Sunday for federal ministry and private sector workers in the UAE
By Staff writer
Tue 19 Sep 2017 05:28 PM

Thursday has been declared an official paid holiday for all federal ministry employees to celebrate the Islamic New Year, state news agency WAM reported on Tuesday.

Official duty will resume on Sunday, said the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources.

Separately, a circular issued by Saqr bin Ghobash Saeed Ghobash, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced that the private sector will also get Thursday off as a paid holiday

