Palm residents given weather warning as UAE braces for rain storms

Residents living on the Palm Shoreline in Dubai have been put on alert for potential weather-related issues this weekend.

Forecasters are rainfall and thunder at times in the UAE from Friday until Monday, prompting a weather warning to be issued by the Three60 Communities Management, the residents' association on the Palm Jumeirah.



"Please be advised that there is weather warning in place, with the potential for heavy rain from Friday until Monday," it said in a circular.

Residents are advised to keep windows closed tight and remove all items from balconies while also staying away from lightning prone areas.

The National Centre for Meteorology has warned of unstable conditions between Friday and Monday with rain, thunder and high winds set to arrive.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said it has completed its preparations for the forecasted weather volatility.

The NCEMA has also coordinated with local emergency teams to confirm their readiness to respond to any emergency resulting from the heavy rainfall. It also urged the general public and people travelling by sea or to mountains, valleys, dams and wilderness areas to be cautious.

It also warned about travelling around valleys and dams and urged the public to be cautious about slippery rocks.