Palm residents given weather warning as UAE braces for rain storms

Residents' association sends circular to Palm residents alerting them to potential for weather-related issues
(Image: Instagram/faisalbinkaram - for illustrative purposes only)
By Staff writer
Wed 13 Dec 2017 04:56 PM

Residents living on the Palm Shoreline in Dubai have been put on alert for potential weather-related issues this weekend.

Forecasters are rainfall and thunder at times in the UAE from Friday until Monday, prompting a weather warning to be issued by the Three60 Communities Management, the residents' association on the Palm Jumeirah.
 
"Please be advised that there is weather warning in place, with the potential for heavy rain from Friday until Monday," it said in a circular.

Residents are advised to keep windows closed tight and remove all items from balconies while also staying away from lightning prone areas.

The National Centre for Meteorology has warned of unstable conditions between Friday and Monday with rain, thunder and high winds set to arrive.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said it has completed its preparations for the forecasted weather volatility.

The NCEMA has also coordinated with local emergency teams to confirm their readiness to respond to any emergency resulting from the heavy rainfall. It also urged the general public and people travelling by sea or to mountains, valleys, dams and wilderness areas to be cautious.

It also warned about travelling around valleys and dams and urged the public to be cautious about slippery rocks.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Warning to UAE drivers as heavy rain forecast over weekend

Warning to UAE drivers as heavy rain forecast over weekend

14 Dec 2017
Culture & Society
VIDXB opens in Dubai

VIDXB opens in Dubai

08 Dec 2017
Culture & Society
Dubai ruler orders more aid airlifts for Rohingya refugees

Dubai ruler orders more aid airlifts for Rohingya refugees

06 Dec 2017
Culture & Society
Dubai Crown Prince volunteers for marine clean-up dive

Dubai Crown Prince volunteers for marine clean-up dive

05 Dec 2017
Culture & Society
Saudis say thousands of arms seized at Yemen border

Saudis say thousands of arms seized at Yemen border

01 Dec 2017
Politics & Economics
Saudi Arabia intercepts missile fired from Yemen

Saudi Arabia intercepts missile fired from Yemen

30 Nov 2017
Culture & Society
UAE to observe minute's silence on Commemoration Day

UAE to observe minute's silence on Commemoration Day

29 Nov 2017
Culture & Society
Oman enforces tolerance, keeping sectarian divide at bay

Oman enforces tolerance, keeping sectarian divide at bay

24 Nov 2017
Culture & Society
Dubai says convicted child murderer has been executed

Dubai says convicted child murderer has been executed

23 Nov 2017
Culture & Society
Emirates Food Bank serves 97,000 people since launch

Emirates Food Bank serves 97,000 people since launch

22 Nov 2017
Culture & Society