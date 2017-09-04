UAE to standardise national school system

The 'homogenous framework' will generate graduates that meet international standards and national expectations, said Sheikh Mohammed, UAE Prime Minister
By Shoshana Kedem
Mon 04 Sep 2017 10:18 AM

The UAE launched sweeping reforms to standardise the national education sector, Monday.

The Ministry of Education and the Abu Dhabi Education Council, ADEC launched plans to consolidate all systems of education, including curricula, school operations, policies and courses across the UAE’s public and private schools.

The move is "essential to achieve supportive and well-informed education system capable of keeping up with future changes and developments,” said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, UAE Prime Minister.

The move is the latest reform under the banner of the Emirati School Model, launched in 2017 to unify all Abu Dhabi’s education systems under one umbrella.

Sheikh Mohammed urged all stakeholders to work as a team “within a homogenous framework” to generate graduates that meet international standards and national expectations.

Minister of Education, Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, stressed the importance of education in diversifying the economy through human capital as part of the UAE Vision 2021.

"Our students are the most important resource of the UAE. As leaders, we have an obligation to provide them with a modern international education,” said Al Hammadi.

In the upcoming 2017-2018 academic year the Ministry of Education and ADEC will ease teachers and administration staff, as well as students and parents into the transition with the gradual delivery of the plan.

ADEC and the Ministry of Education also announced that twelfth and eleventh grade students will continue under the current curriculum to ensure top marks and maximum opportunity for them.

"The Ministry of Education prioritises building and managing an innovative education system for a highly competitive knowledge-based society on a global level, meeting the needs of the future job market," said Al Hammadi.

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE will continue “to elevate the education system to the international benchmark to produce ambitious generations who are capable of writing new success stories in the nation's renaissance, launched since the founding of the Union by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.”

