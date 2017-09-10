GEMS appoints over 1,700 new teachers for 2017-18

GEMS Education has appointed more than 1,700 new teachers across its UAE schools for the 2017/18 academic year.

The school operator hosted the annual GEMS Awareness Day, organised in association with TELLAL Institute, for new teachers to meet the senior leadership team and hear from colleagues, Education Journal Middle East reported.



Teachers participated in a series of presentations and workshops that provided insights into the wider themes of the UAE Vision 2021 National Agenda and GEMS Education. These included UAE culture and Arabic language, wellbeing, inclusion, and innovation.



For teachers who are new to the UAE, presentations and guidance on living and settling into the UAE were also organised to help them integrate easily within the new environment. The discussions covered a range of topics, including UAE governance, cultural sensitivity, etiquette, and activities residents can be involved in their spare time.



In addition, an open network leader session was held where the attendees had the opportunity to interact with subject network leaders to learn about more about their individual subjects in this region and promote collaboration across schools, within GEMS Education.



During an address at the event, GEMS Education founder and chairman Sunny Varkey said: "I believe teaching is a calling, a vocation and not simply a job. By joining the GEMS family your passion for this noble profession should transform yourself into a master-practitioner, and that coupled with strong partnerships with parents will enable the children you teach to succeed."



GEMS Education CEO Dino Varkey said: "I represent the third generation of educators across our school network whose sole vision is to put quality education within the reach of every child. Students can be a powerful force to change the world tomorrow and by joining our family, you become part of this incredible movement."