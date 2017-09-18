UAE's Bloom says new Arabic cultural centre to open in 2018

Rayyah Fathalla, a prominent Bahraini jeweller and artist, is named as director of the Dubai centre
Henning Fries, CEO of Bloom Education.
By Staff writer
Mon 18 Sep 2017 07:55 PM

UAE-based Bloom Education has announced that its contemporary cultural institution dedicated to promoting and imparting knowledge on the Arabic language, culture and arts, is set to open its doors in the 2018/2019 academic year.

Bloom also revealed the appointment of Rayyah Fathalla, a prominent Bahraini jeweller and artist as the director of the centre.  

It said in a statement that Rayyah’s appointment is aimed at enabling the centre to create a platform that delivers new and exciting opportunities for youth to express themselves and connect with cultural influencers and creative minds.

Henning Fries, CEO of Bloom Education, said: “This centre articulates our priority to elevate the teaching of the Arabic language for native and non-native speakers, so that the quality is aligned with the global teaching methods of other subjects, supporting the UAE Vision 2021 National Agenda that emphasizes the development of a first-rate education system in the UAE.

"The centre will ensure that learners receive the best quality teaching and learning approaches that enable them to practice and retain the Arabic language. This will provide them with better career prospects in the region and globally.”

Situated between the upcoming Brighton College and Dwight School campus in Al Barsha South in Dubai, the centre will house several facilities including Arabic language and arts and crafts classrooms, an arts gallery, ceramics, metalwork and jewelry workshops, 3D printing and fashion design space, artists’ studio, meeting space, a cinema, and an ICT library.

The 89,000 sq m Dubai School campus will house two premium K-12 educational institutions – a British curriculum school affiliated with Brighton College UK and an American International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum school affiliated with Dwight School New York.

Set to open in the 2018/2019 academic year, the campus will boast a combined enrollment capacity of 4,000 students.

