Bahrain's GFH inks deal to sell part of schools portfolio

Agreement with UK-based Inspired could be valued at up to $150m
By Staff writer
Mon 04 Dec 2017 04:20 PM

GFH Financial Group (GFH) on Monday announced the signing of a an education agreement valued at up to $150 million with UK-based Inspired.

Under the deal, the global group of premium schools operating in Europe, Africa, Latin America and Australia will acquire part of GFH’s educational portfolio in the GCC which has been built over the past four years and is valued at $300 million.

Hisham Al Rayes, CEO of GFH, said: “We are pleased to announce this agreement with Inspired who has an enviable track record of operating leading premium schools across four continents.
"Their network and experience will add significant value to the schools including offering both students and teachers opportunities to take part in exchange programmes and to benefit from the latest programmes to enhance the level of education and create a unique learning environment in the region.”

Nadim Nsouli, founder and group chairman of Inspired, added: “This agreement marks the entry point of Inspired in the region. Inspired is focused on making the British School of Bahrain the leading school in the GCC and will evaluate other school acquisitions in the region with GFH.”

Inspired, based in London, England, is an international group of premium schools educating over 22,000 students in Italy, the UK, Switzerland, Belgium, South Africa, Kenya, Australia, Colombia and Peru.

