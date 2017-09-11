Saudi Arabia says open to further OPEC output cuts

Saudi energy minister agrees to leave all options open in push to re-balance world oil markets
Saudi Arabias energy minister and president of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Khalid al-Falih. (JOE KLAMAR/AFP/Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
Mon 11 Sep 2017 03:20 PM

Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih agreed with his Venezuelan and Kazakh counterparts to leave all options open in their push to re-balance world oil markets, including the possible extension of output cuts beyond next March.

Al-Falih agreed in separate talks with the ministers in the Kazakh capital Astana that steps by OPEC and other major crude producers such as Kazakhstan have contributed to better market stability and a re-balancing of supply and demand, according to emailed statements from the Saudi energy ministry.

Saudi Arabia and Venezuela, both members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, “agreed on the importance of leaving all options open with regards to the voluntary re-balancing efforts, including the possible extension of these efforts beyond the first quarter of 2018, if needed,” the Saudi ministry said in one of the statements.

The kingdom and Kazakhstan said an extension in cuts beyond the first quarter “would be considered in due course as market fundamentals may dictate,” according to a separate statement from the Saudi ministry.

OPEC and other producers including Russia pledged to reduce production by about 1.8 million barrels a day through March in a drive to trim global oil inventories and buttress prices. Producers are seeking to strengthen their compliance with the cuts accord reached last year. Al-Falih of Saudi Arabia, the largest supplier in OPEC, met with Venezuela’s Eulogio Del Pino on Saturday and with Kazakhstan’s Kanat Bozumbayev on Sunday.

Al-Falih and Del Pino said both their countries are exceeding full conformity with their targeted production cuts and that they shared “an optimistic outlook on market fundamentals in 2018,” according to a statement.

Bozumbayev told Al-Falih that “despite the gradual ramp up of the giant Kashagan field this year, Kazakhstan was able, through reducing production in other fields in August, to achieve more than full conformity with its voluntary production level,” the Saudi ministry said in a separate statement.

Al-Falih agreed with Bozumbayev to expand cooperation between their two countries in all areas of the energy industry, “including two major projects in Kazakhstan in petrochemicals and renewable energy,” according to the statement.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Dubai to install smart city lighting with Wi-Fi

Dubai to install smart city lighting with Wi-Fi

05 Sep 2017
Energy
Aramco raises oil pricing to Asia in sign of greater demand

Aramco raises oil pricing to Asia in sign of greater demand

05 Sep 2017
Energy
Iraqi Kurds reach settlement with Dana Gas's Pearl venture

Iraqi Kurds reach settlement with Dana Gas's Pearl venture

05 Sep 2017
Energy
Kuwait buys Total's stake in Norwegian oil field

Kuwait buys Total's stake in Norwegian oil field

04 Sep 2017
Energy
$70m Dubai water networks upgrade project 'progressing well'

$70m Dubai water networks upgrade project 'progressing well'

04 Sep 2017
Energy
Saudi Aramco makes gains from R&D ahead of listing

Saudi Aramco makes gains from R&D ahead of listing

04 Sep 2017
Energy
UAE's Dana Gas reaches deal over delayed Kurdish natural gas project

UAE's Dana Gas reaches deal over delayed Kurdish natural gas project

31 Aug 2017
Energy
Dow seeks to up stake in Saudi's Sadara chemical complex

Dow seeks to up stake in Saudi's Sadara chemical complex

30 Aug 2017
Energy
UAE says to increase all fuel prices in September

UAE says to increase all fuel prices in September

29 Aug 2017
Retail
Saudi Arabia seeks bids for first major wind power project

Saudi Arabia seeks bids for first major wind power project

29 Aug 2017
Energy