Dubai plans to launch climate change strategy

Dubai Municipality has announced that it is in the process of developing a climate adaptation strategy for the Emirate of Dubai.



The strategy will cover several sectors, including energy, water, infrastructure, food, biodiversity, ecology, coastal area, air quality, public health, business and tourism development.



Hussain Nasser Lootah, director general of Dubai Municipality said that the announcement was part of plans to make Dubai the environmentally cleanest city by 2050.



“It is in line with the UAE's overall approach and that of the Emirate of Dubai in particular to the issue of climate change, which has become a top global priority as it moves in parallel with urban expansions in cities, and its implications have become an obstacle to growth and progress in various countries of the world,” he said in a statement.



The strategy will be implemented in three major phases - the first of which is to study the best global practices and identify legal gaps and assess the current and future status of climate change on all sectors.



The second phase will include the preparation of short and long term plans, including initiatives, projects and studies, and prioritizing them while the final phase will include setting the timeframe for implementation of these plans and linking them to performance indicators.



Alia Al Harmoudi, director of Environment Department, added that thermal islands in Dubai will be studied in line with the strategy.



A thermal island, also called an urban heat island, is a metropolitan area which is significantly warmer than its surrounding rural areas.



“The outputs of the project will be considered as a key input in the climate adaptation strategy. An aerial survey of the urban area of the emirate will be conducted using an advanced thermal surveying technique to identify the area affected with the phenomenon of thermal islands in the emirate,” she added.