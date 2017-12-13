Trump said to mull allowing enrichment for Saudi nuclear plants

US administration may ease restrictions if Saudi Arabia considers bids by Westinghouse Electric and other US companies
The Trump administration is encouraging Saudi Arabia to consider bids by Westinghouse Electric and other US companies to build nuclear reactors in that country and may allow the enrichment of uranium as part of that deal, according to three people familiar with the plans.
By Bloomberg
Wed 13 Dec 2017 09:00 AM

The Trump administration is encouraging Saudi Arabia to consider bids by Westinghouse Electric and other US companies to build nuclear reactors in that country and may allow the enrichment of uranium as part of that deal, according to three people familiar with the plans.

Energy Secretary Rick Perry visited Saudi Arabia this month where the projects were discussed, according to two people. The people familiar asked not to be identified discussing the confidential negotiations.

Previous US agreements have prohibited the enrichment and reprocessing of uranium, and that had scuttled negotiations to use US technology in Saudi nuclear projects during the Obama administration. The administration is mulling easing that requirement now as a way to help Westinghouse and other companies win Saudi Arabian contracts, two people said.

A meeting to hammer out details of the nuclear cooperation agreement, known as a 123 Agreement for the section of the US Atomic Energy Act that requires it, will be held at the White House Wednesday, two administration officials said.

A successful US bid would help deliver on President Donald Trump’s promise to revive and revitalize the domestic nuclear industry, helping American companies edge out Russian and Chinese competitors to build new fleets around the world. Saudi Arabia plans to construct 16 nuclear power reactors over the next 20 to 25 years at a cost of more than $80 billion, according to the World Nuclear Association.

Westinghouse, the nuclear technology pioneer that is part of Toshiba Corp., went bankrupt in March, after it hit delays with its AP1000 reactors at two US plants. After it declared bankruptcy, Westinghouse -- whose technology is used in more than half the world’s nuclear power plants -- said it shifted its focus to expanding outside the US.

Winning contracts in Saudi Arabia could provide a new market that Westinghouse needs and provide at least a partial vindication for the investment in the AP1000 technology.

“Westinghouse is pleased that Saudi Arabia has decided to pursue nuclear energy,” Sarah Cassella, a spokeswoman, said in a emailed statement. “We are fully participating in their request for information and are pleased to provide the AP1000 plant, the industry’s most advanced technology.”

Daryl Kimball, executive director of the Washington-based Arms Control Association, said weakening the prohibition against enrichment and reprocessing, often referred to as "the gold standard," is disturbing given what he said was Saudi Arabia’s "sub-par nuclear nonproliferation record."

“We shouldn’t compromise our longstanding efforts to stop the spread of nuclear weapons in order to play favorites with certain companies or countries,” he said in an email, calling the idea "disturbing and counterproductive."

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

OPEC sees balance in global oil market by end-2018

OPEC sees balance in global oil market by end-2018

13 Dec 2017
Energy
Masdar to invest $1bn in new projects over next few years

Masdar to invest $1bn in new projects over next few years

12 Dec 2017
Energy
Saudi Arabia to cut oil exports to Asia in January

Saudi Arabia to cut oil exports to Asia in January

12 Dec 2017
Energy
Kuwait appoints new oil minister in cabinet reshuffle

Kuwait appoints new oil minister in cabinet reshuffle

11 Dec 2017
Energy
UAE, Kuwait target June for talks on phasing out oil cuts

UAE, Kuwait target June for talks on phasing out oil cuts

11 Dec 2017
Energy
Egypt sees pilot production at Eni's Zohr gas field in days

Egypt sees pilot production at Eni's Zohr gas field in days

10 Dec 2017
Energy
Kuwait expects oil market to rebalance in late 2018

Kuwait expects oil market to rebalance in late 2018

10 Dec 2017
Energy
US ready to ship more gas to Middle East, says Perry

US ready to ship more gas to Middle East, says Perry

06 Dec 2017
Energy
Unit IPO of UAE's ADNOC set to raise up to $902m

Unit IPO of UAE's ADNOC set to raise up to $902m

06 Dec 2017
Companies
US Secretary of Energy Rick Perry visits ADNOC

US Secretary of Energy Rick Perry visits ADNOC

06 Dec 2017
Energy