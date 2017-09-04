NMC Health promoted to UK's FTSE 100

NMC Health's shares have risen 22% during the last quarter

NMC Health has been promoted to the UK's leading stock index.

The UAE's largest private healthcare provider becomes the first company in the Middle East to be promoted to the UK's FTSE 100 index.

The FTSE 100 is an index composed of the 100 largest companies listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE), and is traditionally seen as a good indication of the performance of major companies listed in the UK.

During the last quarter, NMC Health's shares have risen 22% from 2,187p to yesterday's close of 2,670p, giving it a market cap of £5.5bn (AED26 billion).

“Being among the FTSE 100 index solidifies NMC’s standards, demonstrating the overall performance and strengthening the firm’s reputation as an esteemed blue-chip company in the region," said Saeed M Bin Butti Al Qubaisi, the largest shareholder in NMC Health.

"I am particularly pleased to see NMC Health, a prestigious and recognised brand, perform at that level, standing among other leading international companies."