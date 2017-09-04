NMC Health promoted to UK's FTSE 100

NMC Health's shares have risen 22% during the last quarter
By Staff writer
Mon 04 Sep 2017 07:47 AM

NMC Health has been promoted to the UK's leading stock index. 

The UAE's largest private healthcare provider becomes the first company in the Middle East to be promoted to the UK's FTSE 100 index.

The FTSE 100 is an index composed of the 100 largest companies listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE), and is traditionally seen as a good indication of the performance of major companies listed in the UK.

During the last quarter, NMC Health's shares have risen 22% from 2,187p to yesterday's close of 2,670p, giving it a market cap of £5.5bn (AED26 billion).

“Being among the FTSE 100 index solidifies NMC’s standards, demonstrating the overall performance and strengthening the firm’s reputation as an esteemed blue-chip company in the region," said Saeed M Bin Butti Al Qubaisi, the largest shareholder in NMC Health.

"I am particularly pleased to see NMC Health, a prestigious and recognised brand, perform at that level, standing among other leading international companies."

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Dubai Municipality refutes online video claims about Dettol soap

Dubai Municipality refutes online video claims about Dettol soap

29 Aug 2017
Retail
Unit of UAE's KBBO acquires 60% of 24-7 healthcare provider

Unit of UAE's KBBO acquires 60% of 24-7 healthcare provider

18 Jul 2017
Healthcare
UAE's NMC Health eyes 25% growth in 2017, says new CEO

UAE's NMC Health eyes 25% growth in 2017, says new CEO

17 Jul 2017
Healthcare
UAE unveils new tech to detect counterfeit drugs

UAE unveils new tech to detect counterfeit drugs

03 Jul 2017
Healthcare
Dubai doctors save woman's life with 3D printed technology

Dubai doctors save woman's life with 3D printed technology

12 Jul 2017
Healthcare
On duty with Dubai's 'women in pink' lifesavers

On duty with Dubai's 'women in pink' lifesavers

13 Jul 2017
Healthcare
Now Dubai cabbies get their own dedicated clinic

Now Dubai cabbies get their own dedicated clinic

13 Jul 2017
Healthcare
Extremely premature baby beats odds in Abu Dhabi hospital

Extremely premature baby beats odds in Abu Dhabi hospital

05 Jul 2017
Healthcare
Dubai says 12 new private hospitals to open by 2020

Dubai says 12 new private hospitals to open by 2020

03 Jul 2017
Healthcare
Dubai launches ladies-only pink ambulance

Dubai launches ladies-only pink ambulance

02 Jul 2017
Transport