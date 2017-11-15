Role models vital for future - Sheikha Lubna

Positive influencers are vital to the career aspirations of the region’s youth, according to Sheikha Lubna Al Qasimi, the UAE’s former Minister of Tolerance and Minister of State for International Cooperation.

Speaking at the Arabian Business Achievement Awards – where she was one of the winners – Sheikha Lubna directed her acceptance speech to the Arab World’s “next generation of youth.”

“These are the generation of youth that will become the future leaders of our region. As Arab youth search for and choose their path forward, they will also choose the person that they wish to hold up as a role model,” she said. “As positive influencers in our prospective careers, our young people often see us as their role models and choose to follow in our footsteps.

“Our role as awardees does not end tonight. It is a responsibility that we have carried, and always felt our duty. Tonight’s special recognition simply focuses on a brighter spotlight and calls for a renewal of our enterprising spirit,” she added. “I am optimistic our youth will lead to greater achievements and a brighter future tomorrow for all.”



AlShaya Group Executive Chairman Mohammed Alshaya accepting his Arabian Buisiness Achievement Award from Ali Akawi, CEO of ITP Media Group

Another winner, AlShaya Group Executive Chairman Mohammed Alshaya, said he was honoured to be recognized for his work in the retail industry, a sector he said still excites him after many decades.

“Retail is a major contributor to the economies of the Middle East, and the sector has evolved considerably over the last 30 years,” he said. “When we started in retail franchise in 1983, just a few years before Arabian Business was born, organised retail was in its infancy, and no one could imagine its scale or impact on Arabian culture.”

“Today we share we share the field for many competitors, which means being selected for this award is a great honour for me and for our family business,” he added. “It is also a tribute to the collective efforts of more than 50,000 people who work at Alshaya.”

LuLu Group Managing Director Yusuff Ali, for his part, thanked ITP and praised the role it plays in the Middle East, saying he appreciates the companies “efforts in the economic development of this region.”