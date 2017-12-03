Netflix acquires global streaming rights to Image Nation's The Worthy

US-based streaming service previously acquired global rights to Image Nation's Zinzana
US-based streaming service Netflix has acquired global rights to Image Nation Abu Dhabi’s feature film, The Worthy.
By Staff writer
Sun 03 Dec 2017 06:05 PM

US-based streaming service Netflix has acquired global rights to Image Nation Abu Dhabi’s feature film, The Worthy.

The film, which premiered at the 60th BFI London Film Festival last year, is set in a dystopian future which has been plunged into chaos due to a chronic water shortage. The story follows a small group of survivors seeking refuge with the only clean remaining water source in the area. 

The Worthy is directed by pioneering Emirati filmmaker Ali Mostafa and produced by horror film veterans Peter Safran (The Conjuring) and Steven Schneider (Paranormal Activity). The post-apocalyptic thriller was released in cinemas across the region this past February.

This is the second time Netflix has acquired the worldwide streaming rights to an Image Nation feature, following their 2016 acquisition of Zinzana, directed by Emirati filmmaker Majid Al Ansari.

The film’s ensemble cast includes Arab stars Ali Suliman (Paradise Now, Zinzana), Samr Al Masri (Bab Al-Hara) and Screen International’s 'Arab Star of Tomorrow' Samer Ismael (Omar).

This is Mostafa’s third feature film, following his Dubai-based drama City Of Life (2009) and Image Nation co-production From A to B (2014).

The deal was negotiated by IM Global’s president of International Sales and Distribution, Michael Rothstein and SVP, International Business and Legal Affairs, Dimiter Nikolov on behalf of IM Global.

