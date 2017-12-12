US cinema major signs first deal to operate in Saudi Arabia

AMC Entertainment says it will form a joint venture with Saudi Arabia's vast Public Investment Fund
By AFP
Tue 12 Dec 2017 02:51 PM

Giant US cinema chain AMC Entertainment has signed a deal to build and operate movie theatres in Saudi Arabia after the conservative kingdom lifted a decades-old ban.

The deal, announced by AMC in a statement and confirmed by Saudi state media on Tuesday, will see the company form a joint venture with Saudi Arabia's vast Public Investment Fund.

No further details of the deal, including its financial conditions, were disclosed.

AMC said it hoped to "put the industry's best foot forward" in Saudi Arabia as the country opens up to modern entertainment.

"This announcement is a historic moment for the theatrical exhibition industry and a tremendous opportunity to connect AMC's movie products with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's more than 30 million citizens, many of whom we know are movie fans based on their regular visits to cinemas in neighbouring countries," AMC CEO Adam Aron said in the statement.

The Kansas-based company is the biggest cinema operator in the world, with 11,000 screens concentrated in the United States and Europe, many operating under its Odeon brand.

It will face stiff competition from regional heavyweights, namely Dubai-based VOX Cinemas, which is the leading operator in the Gulf and Middle East with more than 300 screens.

The CEO of VOX parent company Majid Al Futtaim, Alain Bejjani, told AFP on Monday that it would be looking to expand into Saudi Arabia.

"We... are committed to developing Vox Cinemas in Saudi Arabia and (to) make sure that every one of our Saudi customers will have a Vox Cinema close to them where they will be able to experience what they have been experiencing outside Saudi Arabia -- in Saudi Arabia," he said.

Saudi Arabia announced on Monday it was lifting the ban as part of a far-reaching liberalisation drive by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that is shaking up the kingdom.

The government said it would begin licensing cinemas immediately and the first movie theatres are expected to open in March.

The country is expected to have more than 300 cinemas -- with over 2,000 screens -- by 2030, giving rise to an industry that would contribute $24 billion to the economy, according to the Saudi culture ministry.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Dreams vs reality: Dubai as a social media hub

Dreams vs reality: Dubai as a social media hub

14 Dec 2017
Media
Hollywood star Travolta visits Saudi Arabia as cinema ban lifts

Hollywood star Travolta visits Saudi Arabia as cinema ban lifts

15 Dec 2017
Media
Films on Yazidi plight, Arab displacement honoured at DIFF

Films on Yazidi plight, Arab displacement honoured at DIFF

13 Dec 2017
Arts
Revealed: what the UAE searched for on Google in 2017

Revealed: what the UAE searched for on Google in 2017

13 Dec 2017
Media
Saudi filmmakers, businessmen eye return of the silver screen

Saudi filmmakers, businessmen eye return of the silver screen

13 Dec 2017
Media
Business media giant CNBC unveils Abu Dhabi HQ plan

Business media giant CNBC unveils Abu Dhabi HQ plan

12 Dec 2017
Media
US TV series 'Suits' to be adapted for Arab audiences

US TV series 'Suits' to be adapted for Arab audiences

11 Dec 2017
Media
Arab Woman UAE 2017 winners announced

Arab Woman UAE 2017 winners announced

11 Dec 2017
Media
ASDA'A Burson-Marstellar wins 'Middle East Consultancy of the Year' at Hong Kong awards

ASDA'A Burson-Marstellar wins 'Middle East Consultancy of the Year' at Hong Kong awards

06 Dec 2017
Media
Emirati ice skater is first hijabi cover girl

Emirati ice skater is first hijabi cover girl

05 Dec 2017
Media