Revealed: what the UAE searched for on Google in 2017

World famous YouTuber Logan Paul topped the list of people most searched in the UAE after making his first-ever appearance in Dubai this year.

YouTube star Logan Paul, who made his debut in Dubai this year, tops People searches

Google announced on Wednesday its annual Year in Search results showcasing the most trending topics people in UAE searched for over the past year.



World famous YouTuber Logan Paul topped the list of people most searched in the UAE after making his first-ever appearance in Dubai this year.

He topped a list which also included Arab celebrities including the Kuwaiti presenter Rashid Shuaib plus footballer Philippe Coutinho, disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein and Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot.



General searches in the UAE were topped by the Indian Premier League 2017, followed by iPhone 8.

The list was mainly dominated by regional events, with several sports-related queries. In the events category, the most trending events in the UAE were Gitex and Dubai Fitness Challenge, followed by UAE National Day.

Similarly, the top trending shows list was topped by Kapil show and 13 Reasons Why, followed by Game of Thrones Season 7.

The trending queries are the searches that had the highest spike in traffic over a sustained period in 2017 compared to 2016 and the lists include the top trending searches, people, events, sports personalities, shows, songs, and foods in UAE.

The data is generated by looking at an aggregation of trillions of searches (or queries) that people searched on Google this year. The lists are then filtered of spam and repeat queries to build lists that best reflect the spirit of 2017.

“There are many ways to explore the year through the lens of Google Search — from the launch of the Louvre Abu Dhabi, to the Dubai Fitness Challenge, this year’s various results are reflective of what truly captured people’s attention over the year. We are happy to see that Google was part of people’s everyday lives as they searched for some of the most important moments of the year,” said Joyce Baz, head of communications for Google in the Middle East and North Africa.

Searches

Indian Premier League 2017

iPhone 8

Dangal

Ramadan

Bitcoin

Louvre Abu Dhabi

Despacito

Diwali

Fidget Spinner

VAT in the UAE

People

Logan Paul

Gal Gadot

Bhavana

Philippe Coutinho

Harvey Weinstein

Shuaib Rashed

Chester Bennington

Wafa Al Kilani

Jake Paul

Floyd Mayweather

Local Events

Gitex

Dubai Fitness Challenge

UAE National Day

Sole DXB

Dubai Motor Show

Dubai Airshow

Justin Bieber Dubai

VIDXB

Creamfields Abu Dhabi

Gulfood

Sports Events

India VS Pakistan

India VS England live

Mayweather VS Mcgregor

US open 2017 tennis

Fiba Asia Cup 2017

India VS Bangladesh

ICC Champions

PAK VS AUS

India VS South Africa

Real Madrid VS Juventus

Shows

Kapil Show 2017

13 reasons why

Game of Thrones season 7

Koffee with Karan season 5

Ramez Taht Al Ard

Khams Banat

Zekrayat La Tamoot

Dahaleez Al Zalam

Gharabeeb Sood

Ala Ad El Hal

Films

Bahubali 2

Fast and Furious 8

Wonder Woman

Beauty and the Beast

Justice League

Raees

Logan

Dunkirk

Jolly llb 2

Half Girlfriend

Local Destinations

Louvre Abu Dhabi

La Mer Dubai

Roxy cinema Dubai

Legoland Dubai

IMG Dubai

La Perle Dubai

Dubai Safari

Dubai Parks

Dubai Opera

Global Village

News

Qatar

Ali Abdallah Saleh

Hurricane Irma

Jerusalem

Miss World 2017

Oscars 2017

North Korea

Catalonia

Earthquake in Dubai

World Cup 2018