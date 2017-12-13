Revealed: what the UAE searched for on Google in 2017

Google announced on Wednesday its annual Year in Search results showcasing the most trending topics people in UAE searched for over the past year.
World famous YouTuber Logan Paul topped the list of people most searched in the UAE after making his first-ever appearance in Dubai this year.
He topped a list which also included Arab celebrities including the Kuwaiti presenter Rashid Shuaib plus footballer Philippe Coutinho, disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein and Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot.
General searches in the UAE were topped by the Indian Premier League 2017, followed by iPhone 8.
The list was mainly dominated by regional events, with several sports-related queries. In the events category, the most trending events in the UAE were Gitex and Dubai Fitness Challenge, followed by UAE National Day.
Similarly, the top trending shows list was topped by Kapil show and 13 Reasons Why, followed by Game of Thrones Season 7.
The trending queries are the searches that had the highest spike in traffic over a sustained period in 2017 compared to 2016 and the lists include the top trending searches, people, events, sports personalities, shows, songs, and foods in UAE.
The data is generated by looking at an aggregation of trillions of searches (or queries) that people searched on Google this year. The lists are then filtered of spam and repeat queries to build lists that best reflect the spirit of 2017.
“There are many ways to explore the year through the lens of Google Search — from the launch of the Louvre Abu Dhabi, to the Dubai Fitness Challenge, this year’s various results are reflective of what truly captured people’s attention over the year. We are happy to see that Google was part of people’s everyday lives as they searched for some of the most important moments of the year,” said Joyce Baz, head of communications for Google in the Middle East and North Africa.
Searches
Indian Premier League 2017
iPhone 8
Dangal
Ramadan
Bitcoin
Louvre Abu Dhabi
Despacito
Diwali
Fidget Spinner
VAT in the UAE
People
Logan Paul
Gal Gadot
Bhavana
Philippe Coutinho
Harvey Weinstein
Shuaib Rashed
Chester Bennington
Wafa Al Kilani
Jake Paul
Floyd Mayweather
Local Events
Gitex
Dubai Fitness Challenge
UAE National Day
Sole DXB
Dubai Motor Show
Dubai Airshow
Justin Bieber Dubai
VIDXB
Creamfields Abu Dhabi
Gulfood
Sports Events
India VS Pakistan
India VS England live
Mayweather VS Mcgregor
US open 2017 tennis
Fiba Asia Cup 2017
India VS Bangladesh
ICC Champions
PAK VS AUS
India VS South Africa
Real Madrid VS Juventus
Shows
Kapil Show 2017
13 reasons why
Game of Thrones season 7
Koffee with Karan season 5
Ramez Taht Al Ard
Khams Banat
Zekrayat La Tamoot
Dahaleez Al Zalam
Gharabeeb Sood
Ala Ad El Hal
Films
Bahubali 2
Fast and Furious 8
Wonder Woman
Beauty and the Beast
Justice League
Raees
Logan
Dunkirk
Jolly llb 2
Half Girlfriend
Local Destinations
Louvre Abu Dhabi
La Mer Dubai
Roxy cinema Dubai
Legoland Dubai
IMG Dubai
La Perle Dubai
Dubai Safari
Dubai Parks
Dubai Opera
Global Village
News
Qatar
Ali Abdallah Saleh
Hurricane Irma
Jerusalem
Miss World 2017
Oscars 2017
North Korea
Catalonia
Earthquake in Dubai
World Cup 2018
