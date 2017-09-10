Azizi to launch local sales of $3.2bn Dubai project at Cityscape

Azizi Developments will launch the $3.2bn second phase of its Meydan One waterfront project at Cityscape.

Azizi Developments will launch local sales $3.2bn second phase of its Meydan One waterfront project at Cityscape.

Earlier this month, it announced that it started international sales of its recently launched AED12 billion ($3.27 billion) Azizi Riviera project with the opening of its sales office in India.

The second phase includes 17 buildings with more than 4,000 units sprawled across Meydan One.

An added incentive for buyers is the offer of eight per cent net rental guaranteed return for buyers for three years.

Inspired by the French Riviera, the Meydan One project collectively is made up of 69 mid-rise residential buildings of 13,000 units of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, a mega integrated retail district and a four and a five-star hotel.

“We are seeing a growing demand for upscale residential real estate in prime locations across the city, and Azizi Developments is committed to meeting this demand by delivering world class unique community lifestyle projects with flexible payment plans for direct buyers and investors,” said Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments.

In addition to Azizi Riviera, Azizi Developments will also be showcasing a number of its other projects at Cityscape 2017, including Farhad Azizi Residences in Dubai Healthcare City, Azizi Mina serviced apartments on the Palm Jumeirah and residential developments at Al Furjan.

The total value of all projects that will be showcased at Cityscape 2017 amounts to $5.4 billion (AED20billion).

Azizi Developments has delivered over 500 units Al Furjan in the last three years, and also completed a luxury residential property on The Palm Jumeirah - Azizi Royal Bay - this year.