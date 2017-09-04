Abercrombie & Fitch Co. to open first store in Saudi Arabia

Majid Al Futtaim first introduced the Abercrombie & Fitch brand in the region in Kuwait, where it opened at 360 Mall and The Avenues. It followed with a flagship store in the UAE’s Mall of the Emirates.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is set to open its first store in Saudi Arabia in September as part of its franchise and joint venture agreement with leading retailer Majid Al Futtaim.

The 728sq m store located at the new extension of the Red Sea Mall in Jeddah will include a shop-in-shop for the Abercrombie Kids brand.

It will offer the Fall/Winter collection for men, women, and children.

Majid Al Futtaim first introduced the Abercrombie & Fitch brand in the region in Kuwait, where it opened at 360 Mall and The Avenues. It followed with a flagship store in the UAE’s Mall of the Emirates in December 2015 that also saw the launch of the brand’s first fragrance boutique.

So far, the retail firm collaborated with the American casual luxury apparel brand on the launch of six Abercrombie & Fitch and three Abercrombie Kids stores in the Middle East.

“We are excited to be expanding both the Majid Al Futtaim Fashion brand portfolio and the Abercrombie & Fitch label in the Middle East, and continuing to bring highly sought after brands to the KSA region. The expansion and upcoming presence shows Majid Al Futtaim Fashion’s continued investment in the success of its franchise partnership,” said Shireen El Khatib, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Fashion.

“We are looking forward to bringing our unique Abercrombie & Fitch store-based brand experience to our customers in Saudi Arabia, and complementing our existing omnichannel capabilities, supporting our goal of providing our customers with the ability to engage with our brands, whenever, wherever and however they choose to do so,” said Fran Horowitz, CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

The franchise agreement is expected to eventually see the brand open in Oman and Bahrain.