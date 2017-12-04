Dubai ride hailing app Careem launches fashion brand

Dukkan items ordered by customers will be delivered within an hour

Dubai-based ride-hailing app Careem has launched e-commerce venture Dukkan Careem, which uses 100 percent locally sourced materials with culturally-inspired designs.

Dukkan, which is Arabic for 'shop', will sell on its own website in the UAE, where items ordered by customers will be delivered as quickly as within the hour by a Careem.

The brand will officially launch with a winter collection at creative festival Sole DXB, which will take place from December 7 to 9.

“We are extremely proud to launch Dukkan Careem and are excited to bring the Careem brand, which people know and love, into tangible products and merchandise,” said co-founder and chief executive Mudassir Sheikha.

Sheikha said the initiative will work closely with local creators in the region on collaborations.

Dukkan’s new collection will consist of t-shirts, sweatshirts, sweatpants and sweatshirt dresses, and will later introduce children's t-shirts. Designs will feature printed and embroidered designs.

Its summer 'Yalla Collection' is already available online and is made from cotton and polycotton material, with the sewing, embroidery and screen-printing done in the UAE.

Dukkan Careem will also make appearances through pop-up shops at events and festivals and will soon be available in other markets Careem operates in.