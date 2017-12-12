Ajman reveals plan for new shopping destination

Mirkaaz is expected to attract over one million visitors a year with more than 100 shops

Ajman Holding on Tuesday announced that it will launch Mirkaaz, a new shopping destination which is expected to attract over one million visitors a year with more than 100 shops.

The mall will also feature international restaurants, a cinema, a family entertainment area, botanical gardens, a health and fitness centre, and a hypermarket, the company said in a statement.

It added that Mirkaaz will be the first mall in the UAE to feature a sprawling atrium roof and is part of the Ajman 2021 initiative.

“Mirkaaz is closely aligned to the government’s vision for the future. Its development has been based upon the leadership’s directives. By providing sustainable development and a green economy to the citizens, Mirkaaz will support Ajman’s and the UAE’s goals of becoming among the world’s best retail and entertainment destination,” said Yahya Al Jasmi, managing director of Ajman Holding.

He added: “The name ‘Mirkaaz’ is a traditional Arabic word describing a meeting place for opinion leaders, friends and family, where they can engage in meaningful conversations amid a pleasant ambience. The mall will offer a unique, all-encompassing consumer experience where people can enjoy the best of both worlds."

Construction of the mall is expected to complete by 2019.