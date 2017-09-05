Are you brave enough to take on Dubai's hot sand challenge?

Dubai Sports Council, in co-operation with Emirates Travellers, will present a first-of-its-kind hot sand challenge in Dubai this weekend.



The first Dubai International Ramdha Challenge will take place on Saturday at Mushrif Park and will see competitors participate in a 200-metre barefoot race with rest stops every 10 metres.



They will walk barefoot on hot sand in the middle of the day, and take the challenge for a chance to win prizes, state news agency WAM reported.



The International Ramdha Challenge is a new tournament launched to encourage more sports tourism in Dubai. Each participant will demonstrate their physical abilities while establishing a new healthy sport walking on hot sand, organisers said.



They said the challenge will help discharge excess electrical charges from the body, calm the nerves of the body, enhance mood, aid relaxation, strengthen the immune system, and sterilise and strengthen the skin of the feet by cleaning pores and fighting against fungi. It will also raise the efficiency of sweat glands and sensory nerve endings on the soles of the feet.