Are you brave enough to take on Dubai's hot sand challenge?

Dubai Sports Council to present first of its kind event this weekend
By Staff writer
Tue 05 Sep 2017 01:13 PM

Dubai Sports Council, in co-operation with Emirates Travellers, will present a first-of-its-kind hot sand challenge in Dubai this weekend.

The first Dubai International Ramdha Challenge will take place on Saturday at Mushrif Park and will see competitors participate in a 200-metre barefoot race with rest stops every 10 metres.

They will walk barefoot on hot sand in the middle of the day, and take the challenge for a chance to win prizes, state news agency WAM reported.

The International Ramdha Challenge is a new tournament launched to encourage more sports tourism in Dubai. Each participant will demonstrate their physical abilities while establishing a new healthy sport walking on hot sand, organisers said.

They said the challenge will help discharge excess electrical charges from the body, calm the nerves of the body, enhance mood, aid relaxation, strengthen the immune system, and sterilise and strengthen the skin of the feet by cleaning pores and fighting against fungi. It will also raise the efficiency of sweat glands and sensory nerve endings on the soles of the feet.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Iraq defeat ends UAE's World Cup hopes

Iraq defeat ends UAE's World Cup hopes

05 Sep 2017
Sport
UAE set to host Sri Lanka's first day-night Test match

UAE set to host Sri Lanka's first day-night Test match

04 Sep 2017
Sport
La Liga asks UEFA to probe Abu Dhabi's Man City over transfers

La Liga asks UEFA to probe Abu Dhabi's Man City over transfers

04 Sep 2017
Sport
Emirates signs up as official Ryder Cup 2018 partner

Emirates signs up as official Ryder Cup 2018 partner

28 Aug 2017
Sport
Kuwaiti FINA official elected after scandal denial

Kuwaiti FINA official elected after scandal denial

23 Jul 2017
Sport
Kuwaiti official in sponsorship commission scandal

Kuwaiti official in sponsorship commission scandal

19 Jul 2017
Sport
Abu Dhabi's Man City pays world record fee for defender

Abu Dhabi's Man City pays world record fee for defender

14 Jul 2017
Sport
In pictures: Jeff Horn win over Manny Pacquiao in WBO title fight

In pictures: Jeff Horn win over Manny Pacquiao in WBO title fight

04 Jul 2017
Lifestyle
In pictures: Emirates Team New Zealand arrive in Auckland

In pictures: Emirates Team New Zealand arrive in Auckland

05 Jul 2017
Lifestyle
In pictures: Emirates Team New Zealand bring the prestigious America's Cup to Dubai

In pictures: Emirates Team New Zealand bring the prestigious America's Cup to Dubai

04 Jul 2017
Lifestyle