Dubai to open first indoor Topgolf venue in 2019

Dubai Golf will manage the venue on a day-to-day basis working closely with US-based company behind project

Dallas-based Topgolf on Monday revealed its new partnership with Dubai Golf to open a venue in the UAE, its first location in the Middle East.

Scheduled to open in 2019, the Topgolf Dubai venue will be located in Emirates Golf Club, the home of the annual Omega Dubai Desert Classic, one of the flagship events on the European Tour, in addition to the Omega Dubai Ladies Classic, the season ending Ladies European Tour event.

The three-level venue will be 60,000 square feet and situated on approximately 12 acres of land.



Through the premium experience of play, food and music, Topgolf aims to inspire people of all ages and skill levels – even non-golfers – to come together for playful competition.

Guests can enjoy point-scoring golf games using microchipped balls that instantly score themselves, showing players the accuracy and distance of their shots on a TV screen in their hitting bay.

Topgolf venues feature a chef-driven menu, top-shelf drinks, big screen TVs and music in climate-controlled hitting bays for all-seasons comfort. Year-round programming includes events for kids and families, social leagues, groups, golf tournaments and instruction, a statement said.

Topgolf Dubai will closely resemble the Topgolf venues in the United States, the statement added.

Dubai Golf, a leisure subsidiary of wasl Asset Management Group, will manage the venue on a day-to-day basis working closely with Topgolf.



“Topgolf is an experience that can be universally enjoyed, and our global expansion is just getting started,” said Topgolf Entertainment Group co-chairman and CEO Erik Anderson.

“No matter one’s country of origin, gender or background, there is never a shortage of demand for a fun social activity complemented by great food, drinks and music. Topgolf is a place for everyone.”



Dubai Golf CEO Christopher May added: “We are focused on expanding the reach of golf within the region, and Topgolf will bring an exciting and unique new way of enjoying the game to the residents and visitors of Dubai. We are looking forward to the opening of what will be a very exciting addition to Dubai Golf.”