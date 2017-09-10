Etisalat launches new SIM aimed at millennials

Dubbed 'the companion brand of your lifestyle', swyp is available only for those aged between 15 and 29. When an existing swyp customer turns 30, he or she can continue to use the SIM.

Following the launch of Virgin Mobile by du's parent comppany EITC, Etisalat has launched a new pre-paid mobile SIM in the UAE aimed at younger people.

In addition to a variety of mobile data and social media plans, swyp membership comes with free access to the discounts across several stores and food outlets.

Users can choose data plans depending on their preferences and can also view and control their usage easily on the app.

One-time registration also enables users of swyp SIM to have exclusive, free and easy access to the swyp WiFi network in all places they visit.

Similar to the process for getting the Virgin Mobile UAE SIM card, the swyp app can be downloaded, and thereafter, the steps can be followed to get the SIM delivered where the user wishes.

Users can also collect the SIM from one of Etisalat stores in Dubai Mall, Downtown, Burj Dubai, Mall of the Emirates, Burjuman, City Centre, Deira, Festival, City Mall, Ibn Battuta Mall, and Mercato Shopping Mall.

There is option to either choose the number one wishes both through the app and at the stores; or keep the existing number through a convenient process of mobile number portability.

The swyp SIM with membership comes with 5GB social data for AED 50/month. Extra data packs can be then purchased as needed. The swyp SIM may also be used without swyp membership for voice calls, SMS, mobile data usage and other services which are outside the scope of the services and the default mobile pre-paid plan will apply.

Virgin Mobile UAE plans begin at AED 79, however, those aren't age-limited like swyp.