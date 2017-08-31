Abu Dhabi seat belt violations fall after new regulations

Offences drop sharply following implementation of new Federal Traffic Law
By Staff writer
Thu 31 Aug 2017 05:33 PM

Seat belt violations in Abu Dhabi decreased to 7,592 during the period from July 1 through the end of August, from 11,991 during the corresponding period last year, according to police.

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate at Abu Dhabi Police said the decrease followed the implementation of the new Federal Traffic Law which took effect on July 1.

Lt Colonel Salah Al-Humairi, deputy-director of the Abu Dhabi Traffic Department, said in comments published by news agency WAM that the purpose of the new amendments is to maintain safety and prevent injuries and deaths resulting from car accidents.

"WHO statistics point out that wearing a seat belt reduces the risk of death for people in front seats by 40 to 50 percent and by 25 to 75 percent for passengers in rear seats," he said.

The amendment includes a AED400 fine and a penalty of four traffic points for drivers and all passengers for not putting on seat belts.

The amendment will also oblige drivers to provide child seats for children under the age of four, also introducing a fine of AED400 for drivers who allow children under the age of 10 and below 145cm to sit in the front.

