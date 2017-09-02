Etihad launches Dreamliner on daily Amsterdam flights

Etihad Airways has introduced the Boeing 787-9 aircraft on its daily service from Abu Dhabi to Amsterdam.



The airline previously operated the 787 Dreamliner on the Amsterdam service in the summer of 2016 but this move heralds the start of a year-round service to the Netherlands.



The 787 Dreamliner features Etihad Airways’ next generation Business and Economy Class cabins, configured with 299 seats - 28 Business Studios and 271 Economy Smart Seats.



Peter Baumgartner, Etihad Airways CEO, said: “The decision to upgrade our daily Amsterdam service to the 787 Dreamliner aircraft reflects the importance of the Netherlands market.



“We received great customer feedback when we first flew the ‎aircraft to the Dutch capital last summer, and I’m very pleased that more travellers will now be able to enjoy the superior levels of comfort and technology it offers, year-round.‎”



Etihad Airways currently operates a fleet of 16 Boeing 787-9s from its home base, Abu Dhabi, to 14 destinations - Amman, Beijing, Beirut, Brisbane, Dusseldorf, Johannesburg, Perth, Riyadh, Shanghai, Singapore, Tokyo, Washington DC and Zurich.