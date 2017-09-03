Embattled Air Berlin cancels Abu Dhabi flights

German carrier to halt operations between Berlin and Abu Dhabi from mid-September
An Airbus operated by German airline Air Berlin rolls on the runway on August 23 2017 in Duesseldorf western Germany. Photo: PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images.
By Sarah Townsend
Sun 03 Sep 2017 09:48 AM

Air Berlin has cancelled all flights between Berlin and Abu Dhabi from mid-September, just weeks after the airline filed for insolvency.

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways, which owns 30 percent of Air Berlin, confirmed the news to Arabian Business on Sunday and said it was re-booking affected customers onto alternative Etihad flights.

Etihad last month announced that it was withdrawing financial support for the German budget carrier, which is struggling to right years of losses.

A statement from Etihad said: “We have been advised that airberlin is cancelling its operations between Berlin and Abu Dhabi starting on September 15 to October 31, 2017. We are now re-booking our customers onto alternative Etihad flights from that date.

“In addition, due to market uncertainty, we have taken the decision to re-book our customers due to fly with airberlin, from November 1 onwards, onto alternative flights.”

It has been reported that Air Berlin may cancel other long haul flights including some to the US.

In mid-August, Etihad said it would not offer further funding to the beleaguered carrier, and described Air Berlin’s insolvency bid as “extremely disappointing for all parties”.

Last week, Reuters reported that Deutsche Lufthansa AG was looking to buy parts of Air Berlin – possibly 12 of the carrier’s long-haul aircraft – to gain market share in the budget segment.

