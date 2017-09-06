Nissan unveils new electric car in bid to drive off competition

Second-generation Nissan Leaf has a potential range of 400 kilometres between charges
A Nissan Leaf, an electric vehicle is displayed at the Nissan Booth at CES 2017.
By AFP
Wed 06 Sep 2017 09:18 AM

Japanese giant Nissan Wednesday unveiled a new electric car with an extended range and semi-autonomous driving functions, as it seeks to battle off competitors in a sector it once pioneered.

The second-generation Nissan Leaf has a potential range of 400 kilometres (250 miles) between charges, compared with 250 kilometres for its previous version.

It also boasts semi-autonomous driving capabilities such as keeping the vehicle automatically in one lane on the motorway or parking without human intervention.

Hiroto Saikawa, president and chief executive officer of Nissan, said in a statement that the new vehicle "strengthens" the firm's "leadership" in the electric car sector.

Nissan was an innovator in the sector seven years ago when it unveiled its first Leaf - which has sold 280,000 units - but has since had to contend with fierce competition from General Motors and Tesla among others.

Faced with tighter global environmental regulations, most carmakers are investing heavily in the electric car sector, sparking a ferocious race to create the next green vehicle.

The new car will be available next month in Japan, followed by the United States, Canada and Japan in January 2018.

The price tag in Japan will be 3.15 million yen (around $29,000).

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Dubai's SOUQ.com inks deal to buy delivery firm Wing.ae

Dubai's SOUQ.com inks deal to buy delivery firm Wing.ae

06 Sep 2017
Retail
Middle East airlines see passenger demand growth rise in July

Middle East airlines see passenger demand growth rise in July

06 Sep 2017
Transport
UAE's Etihad appoints new CEO for engineering unit

UAE's Etihad appoints new CEO for engineering unit

06 Sep 2017
Transport
Air India Express flight from Abu Dhabi veers off runway at Kochi airport

Air India Express flight from Abu Dhabi veers off runway at Kochi airport

05 Sep 2017
Transport
Royal Jordanian chief apologises after delays hits numerous flights

Royal Jordanian chief apologises after delays hits numerous flights

04 Sep 2017
Transport
Over 5.4m people use Dubai public transport over Eid holiday

Over 5.4m people use Dubai public transport over Eid holiday

04 Sep 2017
Transport
Cathay Pacific says Dubai to become MidEast hub amid renewed focus

Cathay Pacific says Dubai to become MidEast hub amid renewed focus

04 Sep 2017
Transport
Most students use private transport to get to school - RTA

Most students use private transport to get to school - RTA

03 Sep 2017
Transport
Embattled Air Berlin cancels Abu Dhabi flights

Embattled Air Berlin cancels Abu Dhabi flights

03 Sep 2017
Transport
Etihad launches Dreamliner on daily Amsterdam flights

Etihad launches Dreamliner on daily Amsterdam flights

02 Sep 2017
Transport