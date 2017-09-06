UAE's Etihad appoints new CEO for engineering unit

Abdul Khaliq Saeed is tasked with maintaining focus on innovation and business performance
By Staff writer
Wed 06 Sep 2017 01:58 PM

Etihad Aviation Group (EAG) on Wednesday confirmed Abdul Khaliq Saeed as the new CEO for Etihad Airways Engineering, replacing Jeff Wilkinson, who is leaving the post after 11 years with the company.

Saeed brings over 35 years of international maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) industry experience, and joins from Abu Dhabi based Turbine Services & Solutions (TS&S) where he has been CEO since 2014.

Before joining TS&S, he was president and CEO of Abu Dhabi Aircraft Technologies (ADAT) until it was acquired by Etihad Airways and became Etihad Airways Engineering in 2014. He has also held senior positions within Mubadala Aerospace, Jet Airways, and Gulf Air.

Mohamed Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei, chairman of Etihad Aviation Group, said: “We are delighted to have Abdul Khaliq as CEO of Etihad Airways Engineering. The organisation has become a critical enabler for UAE commercial aviation and Abu Dhabi’s role as a global aviation hub over the past 25 years. Under his leadership, we will maintain our focus on innovation and business performance.”

Under Jeff Wilkinson, the company became the largest airline MRO provider in the region, the first with European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) approval to manufacture 3D-printed aircraft cabin parts.

Saeed said: “I am delighted to join Etihad Airways Engineering, a company at the forefront of MRO innovation in the region and worldwide. I look forward to continuing the great work by the team to build our global customer base and enable Abu Dhabi’s growth as an aviation hub.”

