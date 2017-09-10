Lufthansa to suspend Frankfurt-Doha flights next month

Germany’s national airline Lufthansa announced plans to cease flying its Doha route from next month, citing financial reasons.

Karsten Zang, senior director Gulf at Lufthansa Group said the airline is "continuously evaluating and optimising its entire route network" and has taken the decision to suspend its flight from Frankfurt, via Kuwait, from from October 28.

"The last flight from Doha via Kuwait to Frankfurt will take off on October 27th 2017 from Hamad International Airport. This decision was taken due to the commercial development of the route over the past few years," said Zang.

"Lufthansa started flying the route Frankfurt to Doha in May 1993 and despite substantial sales efforts, this route was found to be commercially not viable. Only one year back, Lufthansa had to again connect its operation from Doha to Frankfurt via Kuwait due to the unsatisfactory commercial development of the route over the past few years."

The airline said all existing bookings will be re-protected and therefore will be rebooked within the coming days. Customers affeted by the changes will be informed and rebooked directly. Lufthansa said it will exercise maximum flexibility for possible cancellations/refunds to existing bookings.