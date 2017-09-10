Safest drivers in the UAE revealed

Most UAE residents don't buy the cheapest car insurance policy
By Staff writer
Sun 10 Sep 2017 04:16 PM

Drivers from France, Britain and Australia are among the safest drivers in the UAE, according to a new survey.

A study carried out by yallacompare, a Middle East comparison website, based its findings on vehicle insurance statics and found that 94.4% of French drivers in the UAE made no claims last year.

It also found that drivers from the United Kingdom are the next safest, with 93.4 percent of Britons having at least one year’s no-claims on their car insurance policies.

Drivers from Australia and the US are the next safest, with 6.9 percent of drivers making a claim on their insurance in the past year.

Yallacompare said that drivers from the Philippines are the riskiest to insure, with 13.1% of Filipino drivers in the UAE having made a claim on their insurance policies in the past year.

Drivers from Egypt, and Sudan round off the top three nationalities for the most claims.

“Our online car insurance comparison platform requires users to provide personal details, as well as indicate whether they’ve made a claim on a previous insurance policy, before they are served a selection of quotes to choose from,” said Jonathan Rawling, CFO at yallacompare.

“Having served millions of quotes to UAE consumers, we can use this data to identify accurate insurance trends among the different demographics of the UAE.

“For example, our data shows that those aged between 25 and 29 are the riskiest age group to insure, with 11.9% of people in this age bracket having made a claim on their UAE car insurance policy in the past year. As would be expected, those over 50 years old are the safest drivers – 91.6% have at least a year of no claims on their records.” 

The analysis also reveals that UAE residents prefer to pay for better coverage than to simply opt for the cheapest comprehensive policy available to them. Overall, almost 85% of UAE residents do not choose the cheapest option.

“What we’ve found is that, for the most part, UAE residents see the value in additional protection beyond the coverage provided by the most basic insurance policies. Out of thousands of policies sold every month, just 15.3% of users who purchase car insurance through us opt for the cheapest car insurance available,” explained Rawling. 

