Oman's SalamAir appoints new CEO

Low-cost carrier hires former Air Arabia senior exec to lead next phase of expansion
By Staff writer
Mon 11 Sep 2017 01:21 PM

Oman’s low-cost carrier SalamAir has announced the appointment of a new CEO following the resignation of Francois Bouteiller in July.

No reason was given for French national Francois Bouteiller’s departure, but the airline said the board of directors has now hired Captain Mohamed Ahmed to replace him from October 2.
Ahmed will be leading SalamAir through its next phase of development focusing on driving efficiency, performance and customer satisfaction, the airline said in a statement.

An industry veteran with over 30 years of experience, he joins SalamAir from Air Arabia where he held the post of group director of Operations & Maintenance among other roles.

During his tenure at Air Arabia, he played a key role in the start-up of the airline and most of its subsidiaries, the statement added.

Khalid bin Hilal Al Yahmadi, chairman of SalamAir, said: “It is our pleasure to welcome Captain Mohamed Ahmed to SalamAir. His wealth of knowledge and experience in the industry will play a pivotal role in the Airline’s growth and development journey.”

Since launching eight months ago, SalamAir has flown more than 380,000 passengers..

Ahmed said: “I have been following SalamAir’s progress from the very start and am proud to be joining and working alongside the team to make SalamAir the traveling partner of choice for guests flying between our ever-expanding destinations.

"As it continues to grow, it will maintain its strong focus on serving the needs and demands of its guests on under-served plus popular short-haul routes. Today it has increased connectivity from Muscat, Salalah and Sohar to Dubai, Jeddah, Karachi and Sialkot."

