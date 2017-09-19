flydubai to double Russian operations for winter season

Dubai low-cost carrier says it will operate 40 flights to 10 cities from end of October
By Staff writer
Tue 19 Sep 2017 03:42 PM

Dubai-based flydubai will double its operations to Russia for the winter season in response to growing passenger demand.

The airline presented its seasonal offering at the Leisure 2017 Exhibition that opened on Tuesday in Moscow where it is participating for the third time in partnership with Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM).

From the end of October, flydubai said it will operate 40 weekly flights to 10 points in Russia. This year the airline will add Makhachkala, Voronezh and Ufa to its existing network in the country that includes Kazan, Krasnodar, Mineralnye Vody, Moscow, Rostov-on-Don, Samara and Yekaterinburg.

Jeyhun Efendi, senior vice president commercial (UAE, EU, ME, CIS) at flydubai, said: “We are pleased to increase our services to Russia as Dubai increases in popularity among Russian travellers. Since 2010, flydubai has been committed to connecting previously underserved points in Russia with Dubai.

"With three more routes and our additional flights, we look forward to offering tourists from Russia more choice and flexibility when travelling to Dubai.”

This year, the UAE has seen a growing demand from Russia after changes to visa requirements enabled passengers to get a free 30-day Visa on arrival to the country.

flydubai operates flights to 97 destinations in 44 countries.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

UAE new car sales forecast to hit 267,000 by 2020

UAE new car sales forecast to hit 267,000 by 2020

20 Sep 2017
Retail
Saudi Arabia proposes own port for aid to Yemen

Saudi Arabia proposes own port for aid to Yemen

21 Sep 2017
Transport
Airport fee boosts profits at Abu Dhabi Int'l

Airport fee boosts profits at Abu Dhabi Int'l

19 Sep 2017
Transport
Abu Dhabi's ADNOC said to mull sale of shipping unit shares

Abu Dhabi's ADNOC said to mull sale of shipping unit shares

21 Sep 2017
Energy
Bahrain's Gulf Air to launch daily flights to Istanbul

Bahrain's Gulf Air to launch daily flights to Istanbul

20 Sep 2017
Transport
Emirates' partner JetBlue slams US carriers in Gulf expansion row

Emirates' partner JetBlue slams US carriers in Gulf expansion row

20 Sep 2017
Transport
Spain's Indra to develop new air traffic systems for the UAE

Spain's Indra to develop new air traffic systems for the UAE

19 Sep 2017
Transport
Sharjah launches new permits to regulate desert safaris

Sharjah launches new permits to regulate desert safaris

19 Sep 2017
Travel & Hospitality
Emirates alters flights after New Zealand fuel crisis

Emirates alters flights after New Zealand fuel crisis

19 Sep 2017
Transport
Dubai Municipality staff to get Emirates fare discounts

Dubai Municipality staff to get Emirates fare discounts

18 Sep 2017
Transport