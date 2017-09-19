flydubai to double Russian operations for winter season

Dubai-based flydubai will double its operations to Russia for the winter season in response to growing passenger demand.



The airline presented its seasonal offering at the Leisure 2017 Exhibition that opened on Tuesday in Moscow where it is participating for the third time in partnership with Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM).



From the end of October, flydubai said it will operate 40 weekly flights to 10 points in Russia. This year the airline will add Makhachkala, Voronezh and Ufa to its existing network in the country that includes Kazan, Krasnodar, Mineralnye Vody, Moscow, Rostov-on-Don, Samara and Yekaterinburg.



Jeyhun Efendi, senior vice president commercial (UAE, EU, ME, CIS) at flydubai, said: “We are pleased to increase our services to Russia as Dubai increases in popularity among Russian travellers. Since 2010, flydubai has been committed to connecting previously underserved points in Russia with Dubai.



"With three more routes and our additional flights, we look forward to offering tourists from Russia more choice and flexibility when travelling to Dubai.”



This year, the UAE has seen a growing demand from Russia after changes to visa requirements enabled passengers to get a free 30-day Visa on arrival to the country.



flydubai operates flights to 97 destinations in 44 countries.