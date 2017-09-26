New Saudi budget carrier takes off with 10,000 seat sales

flyadeal, Saudi Arabia’s new low cost airline sold 10,000 tickets ahead of its first flight which took place at the weekend.



Flyadeal began operations on Saturday, National Day in the Gulf kingdom, flying its first route from Riyadh to Jeddah.



Flyadeal is currently operating an A320 on the route, leased through Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE). The carrier is scheduled to receive seven more of the aircraft through 2018 as it grows its network and frequencies.





Last week, flyadeal announced that online sales had opened via its official website. With one-way fares starting at SR48, customers were invited to take advantage of the promotional fares for the first route between Jeddah and Riyadh.



The response saw over 10,000 seats sold within 24 hours.



Ghassan bin Abdulrahman al-Shabal, chairman of Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation, said: “flyadeal marks an important step in the development of our aviation sector in this great country.



"The growth of this airline will create opportunities for our youth – new jobs and new skills that will help us build for the future. It is wonderful today to witness flyadeal making history on Saudi National Day.”



Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, chairman of flyadeal and director general of Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation added: “We developed flyadeal to serve as Saudi Arabia’s new Low Fare Airline and align with the Kingdom’s 2030 vision to diversify the local economy for the benefit of all. Today we mark the beginning of our efforts to serve the growing desire for travel in Saudi Arabia and the region.”



Con Korfiatis, CEO of flyadeal, also said: “Our seat sales have been phenomenal in the first few days and we’re very excited about the future. By offering attractive low fares and clear choices that help travelers customise their journey, we will provide options that meet the needs of the budget conscious traveller.”