Big lift for Otis as it wins Riyadh Metro contract

Otis Saudi Arabia has announced that it has been selected to supply equipment to transport people around the Riyadh Metro – lines 4, 5 and 6.



The appointment by the FAST Consortium of companies, which is led by Spanish construction group FCC and includes partners Samsung C&T, Alstom, Strukton, Freyssinet Saudi Arabia will see Otis install elevators, escalators and moving walkways.



Otis will supply 256 escalators, six moving walkways, and 183 machine room-less elevators with travel speeds up to 1.0 metre per second, including fully glazed panoramic elevators.



The scope awarded to Otis comprises all elevators and escalators within the three lines of the metro for all stations across Riyadh, two train depots, and three car parking facilities over a total area of 72 kilometres.



Otis, which operates in Saudi Arabia as Otis Elevator Company Saudi Arabia Limited is part of a joint venture between Otis Elevator Company (New Jersey) and EA Juffali & Brothers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



The Riyadh Metro Project will feature 6 lines totaling 176km and 85 metro stations.



“The Riyadh Metro will be one of the world’s biggest infrastructure projects, and we’re extremely proud to be part of this landmark project,” said Maged Nagib, vice president and managing director, Otis Middle East.