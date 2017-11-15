Region's first electric school bus enters final test phase

Two charging stations will be set up for the bus in the UAE
By Bernd Debusmann Jr
Wed 15 Nov 2017 10:30 AM

Emirates Transport (ET) has launched the final test phase of the region’s first electric-powered school bus, the transport and logistics provider has announced.

The 45-seater bus – one of the first of its kind - was manufactured in cooperation with China’s Shanghai Sunwin Bus Cooperation. Under normal operating conditions, the bus can operate at ranges of approximately 150 kilometres.

“The launch of a zero emission school bus comes as part of our efforts to achieve the vision of the government for a green economy and puts the UAE in the forefront of such initiatives, regionally and globally,” said Mohammed Abdullah Al Jarman, general manager of Emirates Transport.

According to Al Jarman, ET conducted three visits to the China-based factory where the bus is being produced to ensure that it met the requirements and specifications necessary in the UAE. Sunwin, for its part, sent technicians to the UAE to assess how the country’s climate and conditions would impact performance.

A series of tests will be conducted soon under similar conditions to those found during the UAE’s school year, Al Jarman added. Several operational tests have already been successfully concluded.

Amer Al Harmoudi, the executive director of ET’s Auto Services Division, noted that two bus power stations will be installed, which can fully charge the bus in four hours. One of the stations will be located at the ET Bus Terminal, with a second at Al Naboodah Group Enterprises (ANGE), the manufacturer’s UAE partner.

