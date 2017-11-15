Dubai South mulls plan to launch eco-friendly transport system

Dubai South is to carry out a feasibility study on possible plans to launch an environmentally friendly transport system using hydrogen technologies.

The 145-square kilometre master-planned city, which was launched by the Dubai government in 2006, has signed an agreement with AAQIUS of Switzerland, an innovative research and development company, state news agency WAM reported on Wednesday.

They will collaborate on exploring the use of environmentally friendly transportation and mobility solutions in Dubai South, based on STOR-H, an innovative hydrogen storage technology developed by the Swiss company, a statement said.

It added that the agreement details a feasibility study that will consider the requirements for the adoption of this technology in transportation and mobility within Dubai South, with the aim of reducing vehicle exhaust emissions and the resulting carbon footprint.

Khalifa Al Zaffin, executive chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation, said that the agreement reflects Dubai's commitment to providing a platform for innovative products and services and new initiatives to explore sustainable technology.

"The MoU sets the foundation for Dubai South to establish smart solutions to reduce Dubai’s carbon footprint resulting from transportation and mobility in line with the Dubai 2021 plan. It strengthens Dubai’s position as a global destination for business and a future city for living and investment that is environmentally-friendly and sustainable, including in the transportation and mobility methods used within it," he said.

Michael Levy, vice president of Research and Innovation of AAQIUS, added that the STOR- H technology will represent a "quantum leap" in reducing carbon dioxide from transport and will promote sustainable transport and mobility solutions through the deployment of a new energy standard for green mobility.