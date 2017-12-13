UAE's Etihad plans to launch Dreamliner of Casablanca route

Abu Dhabi airline says Boeing 787 will operate to Moroccan city from May 2018
By Staff writer
Wed 13 Dec 2017 01:30 PM

Etihad Airways is to operate its flagship Boeing 787 Dreamliner on the Abu Dhabi – Casablanca route, effective from May 2018.

Casablanca will be the first North African destination to be served by the three-class aircraft, featuring eight First Suites, 28 Business Studios and 199 Economy Smart Seats.

It will replace the Airbus A330s currently operating daily on the route, and will offer additional cargo capacity.

Etihad Airways has a fleet of 18 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners operating from Abu Dhabi to 17 destinations worldwide – Amman, Amsterdam, Beijing, Beirut, Brisbane, Düsseldorf, Madrid, Melbourne, Nagoya, Perth, Riyadh, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore, Tokyo, Washington and Zurich. Beginning March 25, 2018, Geneva will become the newest Boeing 787 European destination.

Peter Baumgartner, Etihad Airways CEO, said: “We are delighted to deploy our flagship Boeing 787 Dreamliner on yet another route that will give even more guests the opportunity to experience our next generation aircraft.”

Baumgartner added that with further Boeing 787 Dreamliners fast joining the fleet, the airline will continue to upgrade existing routes.

Etihad Airways has pending deliveries of 53 Dreamliners.

