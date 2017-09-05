Dubai firm wins deal to run Maldives private island resort

Emaar Hospitality Group expands into south Asia with contract to operate Address Madivaru Maldives Resort + Spa
By Staff writer
Tue 05 Sep 2017 01:18 PM

Emaar Hospitality Group has announced its expansion to south Asia with a hotel management contract to operate Address Madivaru Maldives Resort + Spa, a beachfront resort set in a private island in the Indian Ocean.
 
The expansion to the Indian Ocean archipelago underlines the international growth plans of Emaar Hospitality Group, which has 29 upcoming hotel projects in the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkey, and Maldives.

The Dubai-based group currently has 11 operational hotels and three serviced residences in Dubai, its home market.
 
Scheduled to be operational in 2020, Address Madivaru Maldives Resort + Spa will be the first-of-its-kind island hotel project by Address Hotels + Resorts, the premium brand of Emaar Hospitality Group.
 
A part of the 2.42 sq km Ethere Madivaru Private Island, owned by Adam Abdul Gafoor, chairman of Finolhu Investment Ltd, Address Madivaru Maldives Resort + Spa spans a total area of 75,000 sq m and includes 80 beach and over-water villas including selected units for sale.
 
Gafoor said: “We are delighted to welcome Emaar Hospitality Group’s Address brand to Maldives to manage our exceptional property that will complement our nation’s focus on tourism growth. Maldives has been the cornerstone of Indian Ocean tourism, and the government has announced visionary initiatives to drive the role of the private sector, including the long-term lease of islands for resort development.

"With a strong intake of Middle East visitors, Address Madivaru Maldives Resort + Spa will appeal to visitors and investors from the region for holiday-homes and luxury stays in our country.”
 
Olivier Harnisch, CEO of Emaar Hospitality Group, added: “One of the world’s most popular holiday destinations, Maldives is an ideal fit to our expansion plans to take our proven competencies in hospitality to newer geographies.”
 
The resort includes a dedicated Spa Island and Water Sports Island offering diving, surfing and a host of leisure pursuits plus amenities such as floating restaurants and lounges, over-water fitness facilities, swimming pools, and children’s play areas.
 
Address Madivaru Maldives Resort + Spa is the 21st hotel project under Address Hotels + Resorts.

