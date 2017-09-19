Sharjah launches new permits to regulate desert safaris

Move comes as emirates gains reputation for its natural heritage and wildlife parks
By Staff writer
Tue 19 Sep 2017 02:22 PM

Sharjah has begun issuing permits for tour operators wishing to launch desert safaris in the emirate.

According to new rules approved by Sharjah Executive Council, the permits handed out by Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) will create a "more organised movement of vehicles" entering the desert.
 
Sharjah is known for its natural heritage and wildlife parks, as well as being a destination for desert safari adventures, which have witnessed huge demand in recent years.

Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, chairman of SCTDA, said: “The granting of licences brings in numerous benefits, including environmental, historical, natural and cultural gains. The desert is a vital integrated system which embraces many forms of wildlife and requires quick intervention.

"Thus, it is important that there is an organised flow of movement of 4x4 vehicles entering the inner areas, which have been rapidly expanding as a favourite adventure destination.

"This move ensures a more proper care of all life forms in the desert and maintenance of the natural sights there that draw a lot of visitors.”

Al Midfa said that preserving the environment is the main priority of this project, as well as preventing accidents, especially with the increasing number of desert safari vehicles entering these zones.

He added that the permit holders must comply with all environmental laws and related security and safety requirements and violators will be held liable under the law, including imposition of fines.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Chinese firms look to tap lucrative halal market in Dubai

Chinese firms look to tap lucrative halal market in Dubai

20 Sep 2017
Travel & Hospitality
Nakheel mulls 10 bids to build luxury Deira Islands resort

Nakheel mulls 10 bids to build luxury Deira Islands resort

19 Sep 2017
Construction
Viceroy denies allegations in lawsuit over Dubai hotel

Viceroy denies allegations in lawsuit over Dubai hotel

18 Sep 2017
Travel & Hospitality
Abu Dhabi hotel occupancy, room rates fall in August

Abu Dhabi hotel occupancy, room rates fall in August

12 Sep 2017
Travel & Hospitality
UAE's marhaba opens its first airport lounge in Australia

UAE's marhaba opens its first airport lounge in Australia

13 Sep 2017
Travel & Hospitality
Tourism spending in UAE forecast to rise to $56bn by 2022

Tourism spending in UAE forecast to rise to $56bn by 2022

13 Sep 2017
Travel & Hospitality
Saudi Arabia leads MidEast surge in new hotels construction

Saudi Arabia leads MidEast surge in new hotels construction

14 Sep 2017
Construction
Emirates said to mull plan to launch new Economy class options

Emirates said to mull plan to launch new Economy class options

14 Sep 2017
Transport
Emaar reveals plan for new Dubai Creek Harbour hotel

Emaar reveals plan for new Dubai Creek Harbour hotel

14 Sep 2017
Travel & Hospitality
Jeddah hotel room rates rise despite supply surge

Jeddah hotel room rates rise despite supply surge

12 Sep 2017
Travel & Hospitality