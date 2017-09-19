Sharjah launches new permits to regulate desert safaris

Sharjah has begun issuing permits for tour operators wishing to launch desert safaris in the emirate.



According to new rules approved by Sharjah Executive Council, the permits handed out by Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) will create a "more organised movement of vehicles" entering the desert.



Sharjah is known for its natural heritage and wildlife parks, as well as being a destination for desert safari adventures, which have witnessed huge demand in recent years.



Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, chairman of SCTDA, said: “The granting of licences brings in numerous benefits, including environmental, historical, natural and cultural gains. The desert is a vital integrated system which embraces many forms of wildlife and requires quick intervention.



"Thus, it is important that there is an organised flow of movement of 4x4 vehicles entering the inner areas, which have been rapidly expanding as a favourite adventure destination.

"This move ensures a more proper care of all life forms in the desert and maintenance of the natural sights there that draw a lot of visitors.”



Al Midfa said that preserving the environment is the main priority of this project, as well as preventing accidents, especially with the increasing number of desert safari vehicles entering these zones.



He added that the permit holders must comply with all environmental laws and related security and safety requirements and violators will be held liable under the law, including imposition of fines.