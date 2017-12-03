Hotel profits increase across Middle East and Africa, survey shows

Hotels in the Middle East and Africa recorded a 1.9 percent year-on-year increase in total gross operating profit (GOPPAR) in October and a 4.1 increase in revenue per available room to $208.13, according to new data from HotStats.

Data from HotStats suggests that longer-term inconsistency threatens any increases in profits

HotStat’s survey data indicated that across the Middle East and Africa, average room rates declined 3.1 percent to $178.09. This decline, however, was offset by a 4.8 percent increase in room occupancy to 68.5 percent.

Additionally, Middle Eastern and African hotels recorded increases in non-rooms revenue streams, including a 1.4 percent increase in food and beverage revenues, as well as a 1.2 percent increase in conference and banqueting revenues.

However, HotStats notes that the achieved average room rate has fallen by more than $22 over the last 36 months, while revenue from other departments fell 16 percent to $86.17 in the 12 months preceding October 2017.

“The rollercoaster performance of hotels in the Middle East and Africa continued in October. Although hotels in the region have successfully recorded six months of year-on-year profit per room growth in 2017, the remaining five months have seen GOPPAR levels declining at a more rapid rate,” said HotStats CEO Pablo Alonso.

“As a result, it is hard to see hotels in the region recording a positive outcome for the year,” he added.

Bahrain figures decline

The statistics partly focused on Manama, and found that RevPAR fell 1.3 percent year-on-year to $83.76. Declines in non-rooms revenues, including a 5.1 percent drop in food and beverage, contributed to a 3.1 percent drop in total RevPAR to $136.21.

The effects of these drops in revenue, however, were mitigated by cost cutting, such a 0.4 percent saving in payroll, to 34.8 percent of total revenue, which allowed hotels in the Bahraini capital to record a 4 percent increase in profit per room to $33.07.

Year-to-date, the GOPPAR for Manama hotels has fallen 7.7 percent to $42.52, according to the HotStats data.