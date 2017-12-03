Hotel profits increase across Middle East and Africa, survey shows

Data from HotStats suggests that longer-term inconsistency threatens any increases in profits
Hotels in the Middle East and Africa recorded a 1.9 percent year-on-year increase in total gross operating profit (GOPPAR) in October and a 4.1 increase in revenue per available room to $208.13, according to new data from HotStats.
By Bernd Debusmann Jr
Sun 03 Dec 2017 10:03 AM

Hotels in the Middle East and Africa recorded a 1.9 percent year-on-year increase in total gross operating profit (GOPPAR) in October and a 4.1 increase in revenue per available room to $208.13, according to new data from HotStats.

HotStat’s survey data indicated that across the Middle East and Africa, average room rates declined 3.1 percent to $178.09. This decline, however, was offset by a 4.8 percent increase in room occupancy to 68.5 percent.

Additionally, Middle Eastern and African hotels recorded increases in non-rooms revenue streams, including a 1.4 percent increase in food and beverage revenues, as well as a 1.2 percent increase in conference and banqueting revenues.

However, HotStats notes that the achieved average room rate has fallen by more than $22 over the last 36 months, while revenue from other departments fell 16 percent to $86.17 in the 12 months preceding October 2017.

“The rollercoaster performance of hotels in the Middle East and Africa continued in October. Although hotels in the region have successfully recorded six months of year-on-year profit per room growth in 2017, the remaining five months have seen GOPPAR levels declining at a more rapid rate,” said HotStats CEO Pablo Alonso.

“As a result, it is hard to see hotels in the region recording a positive outcome for the year,” he added.

Bahrain figures decline

The statistics partly focused on Manama, and found that RevPAR fell 1.3 percent year-on-year to $83.76. Declines in non-rooms revenues, including a 5.1 percent drop in food and beverage, contributed to a 3.1 percent drop in total RevPAR to $136.21.

The effects of these drops in revenue, however, were mitigated by cost cutting, such a 0.4 percent saving in payroll, to 34.8 percent of total revenue, which allowed hotels in the Bahraini capital to record a 4 percent increase in profit per room to $33.07.

Year-to-date, the GOPPAR for Manama hotels has fallen 7.7 percent to $42.52, according to the HotStats data.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

World's longest urban zip line opens in Dubai Marina

World's longest urban zip line opens in Dubai Marina

04 Dec 2017
Travel & Hospitality
Dubai Safari set to open 'in a few weeks'

Dubai Safari set to open 'in a few weeks'

04 Dec 2017
Travel & Hospitality
Jumeirah Beach Hotel to undergo 'significant makeover' in 2018

Jumeirah Beach Hotel to undergo 'significant makeover' in 2018

03 Dec 2017
Travel & Hospitality
Jumeirah to debut in Bahrain with beachfront hotel

Jumeirah to debut in Bahrain with beachfront hotel

03 Dec 2017
Travel & Hospitality
Ajman announces plan for weekly beach firework spectaculars

Ajman announces plan for weekly beach firework spectaculars

29 Nov 2017
Travel & Hospitality
Why the cruise industry is booming in the Middle East

Why the cruise industry is booming in the Middle East

30 Nov 2017
Travel & Hospitality
Emirates resumes limited service to volcano-hit Bali

Emirates resumes limited service to volcano-hit Bali

30 Nov 2017
Travel & Hospitality
RAK's Al Marjan Island plans 'never attempted before' NYE celebrations

RAK's Al Marjan Island plans 'never attempted before' NYE celebrations

20 Nov 2017
Travel & Hospitality
Eagle Hills awards contract to build luxury Fujairah project

Eagle Hills awards contract to build luxury Fujairah project

15 Nov 2017
Construction
Nine million Indian tourists set to visit Gulf by 2021

Nine million Indian tourists set to visit Gulf by 2021

22 Nov 2017
Travel & Hospitality