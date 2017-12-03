Jumeirah to debut in Bahrain with beachfront hotel

Jumeirah Royal Saray is scheduled to open in Bahrain on February 27 next year

Jumeirah Group will make it first forey into Bahrain next year, with the opening of a new luxury hotel.

Dubai Holding, the hotel group's parent company, and Sevens Holding SPC signed a management agreement for Jumeirah Royal Saray, which is scheduled to open in Bahrain on February 27 next year.

Jumeirah Royal Saray, located on the Bahrain shoreline in a premium beachfront location, will have 167 guest rooms, including two royal suites, as well as a variety of dining and recreational options, including a state of the art health club and spa.

“We have been looking to bring Jumeirah to Bahrain for a number of years and we are delighted to partner with Sevens Holding for Jumeirah Royal Saray - Bahrain," said Edris AlRafi, CEO of Dubai Holding.

"This signing is a significant landmark in achieving our strategic expansion goals worldwide, and this elegant hotel will be an excellent addition to the Jumeirah Group portfolio.”

Mohamed Al Kayed, CEO of Sevens Holding said the Bahraini tourism industry is increasingly growing, with rising inflows of business and leisure travellers visiting the kingdom on an annual basis.

"We are excited about our partnership with Jumeirah Group, and are confident that the group’s global track record of outstanding hospitality, together with our local market expertise will further enrich the regional luxury hospitality market at large,” he said.

Jumeirah currently operates 20 hotels in nine destinations, managing more than 6,000 hotel rooms and suites.