Jumeirah Beach Hotel to undergo 'significant makeover' in 2018

Jumeirah Beach Hotel is set to complete “a significant makeover” before it re-opens for guests in 2018

425 rooms, lobby, retail areas, section of beach, outdoor facilities and restaurants to be renovated

Marked by its wave-shaped façade and located next to the Burj al Arab on Jumeirah beach road, Jumeirah Beach Hotel has been one of Dubai’s most visited destinations since it was opened in 1997.

Now after 21 years, the iconic hotel is set to complete “a significant makeover” before it re-opens for guests in 2018.

The renovation programme has proceeded in instalments for the last two years.

From May next year, the hotel will stop booking guests as it works to refurbish 425 guest bedrooms and public spaces including sections of the beach, outdoor facilities, restaurants, dining outlets and lobby area.

The hotel will reopen its doors again in October to kick off 21st anniversary celebrations, said Sven Wiedenhaupt, General Manager Jumeirah Beach Hotel.

A brand new experience “will be well worth the wait,” he said. “The famed wave-shape exterior of the hotel will remain untouched but the experience inside will be revamped, ensuring we are geared up to create another twenty years of memories.”

Facilities that will remain open include Talise gym and café, certain parts of the beach, The Kids Club for Talise members, La Veranda restaurant for lunch, and Wild Wadi Waterpark.

Guests at other Jumeirah’s other properties including Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, Madinat Jumeirah, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Jumeirah Emirates Towers and Jumeirah Creekside Hotel will be offered unlimited and complimentary visits to the waterpark for the duration of the stay.

For those who have booked stays at Jumeirah Beach Hotel between May and October, the hotel will offer alternative stays at the Madinat Jumeirah.