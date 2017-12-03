Jumeirah Beach Hotel to undergo 'significant makeover' in 2018

425 rooms, lobby, retail areas, section of beach, outdoor facilities and restaurants to be renovated
Jumeirah Beach Hotel is set to complete “a significant makeover” before it re-opens for guests in 2018
By Shayan Shakeel
Sun 03 Dec 2017 12:43 PM

Marked by its wave-shaped façade and located next to the Burj al Arab on Jumeirah beach road, Jumeirah Beach Hotel has been one of Dubai’s most visited destinations since it was opened in 1997.

Now after 21 years, the iconic hotel is set to complete “a significant makeover” before it re-opens for guests in 2018. 

The renovation programme has proceeded in instalments for the last two years.

From May next year, the hotel will stop booking guests as it works to refurbish 425 guest bedrooms and public spaces including sections of the beach, outdoor facilities, restaurants, dining outlets and lobby area.

The hotel will reopen its doors again in October to kick off 21st anniversary celebrations, said Sven Wiedenhaupt, General Manager Jumeirah Beach Hotel.

A brand new experience “will be well worth the wait,” he said. “The famed wave-shape exterior of the hotel will remain untouched but the experience inside will be revamped, ensuring we are geared up to create another twenty years of memories.”

Facilities that will remain open include Talise gym and café, certain parts of the beach, The Kids Club for Talise members, La Veranda restaurant for lunch, and Wild Wadi Waterpark.

Guests at other Jumeirah’s other properties including Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, Madinat Jumeirah, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Jumeirah Emirates Towers and Jumeirah Creekside Hotel will be offered unlimited and complimentary visits to the waterpark for the duration of the stay.

For those who have booked stays at Jumeirah Beach Hotel between May and October, the hotel will offer alternative stays at the Madinat Jumeirah.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

World's longest urban zip line opens in Dubai Marina

World's longest urban zip line opens in Dubai Marina

04 Dec 2017
Travel & Hospitality
Dubai Safari set to open 'in a few weeks'

Dubai Safari set to open 'in a few weeks'

04 Dec 2017
Travel & Hospitality
Jumeirah to debut in Bahrain with beachfront hotel

Jumeirah to debut in Bahrain with beachfront hotel

03 Dec 2017
Travel & Hospitality
Hotel profits increase across Middle East and Africa, survey shows

Hotel profits increase across Middle East and Africa, survey shows

03 Dec 2017
Travel & Hospitality
Ajman announces plan for weekly beach firework spectaculars

Ajman announces plan for weekly beach firework spectaculars

29 Nov 2017
Travel & Hospitality
Why the cruise industry is booming in the Middle East

Why the cruise industry is booming in the Middle East

30 Nov 2017
Travel & Hospitality
Emirates resumes limited service to volcano-hit Bali

Emirates resumes limited service to volcano-hit Bali

30 Nov 2017
Travel & Hospitality
RAK's Al Marjan Island plans 'never attempted before' NYE celebrations

RAK's Al Marjan Island plans 'never attempted before' NYE celebrations

20 Nov 2017
Travel & Hospitality
Eagle Hills awards contract to build luxury Fujairah project

Eagle Hills awards contract to build luxury Fujairah project

15 Nov 2017
Construction
Nine million Indian tourists set to visit Gulf by 2021

Nine million Indian tourists set to visit Gulf by 2021

22 Nov 2017
Travel & Hospitality