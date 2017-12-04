World's longest urban zip line opens in Dubai Marina

XDubai says new attraction is 1km long and achieves average speeds of 80km per hour
By Staff writer
Mon 04 Dec 2017 01:36 PM

XDubai is taking ziplining to the extreme with the unveiling of the new XLine in Dubai Marina, promoted as the world’s longest urban zip line.

According to its creators, it is also one of the steepest and fastest, measuring 1 kilometre, with an incline of 16° and travelling at an average of 80 kilometres per hour.

The XLine follows in the footsteps of the original which launched in late 2015 at The Dubai Mall over the iconic Dubai Fountain.

The new XLine has doubled in length and offers daring duos the ability to experience it together through two concurrently running ziplines.
Also new is the superman style harness, which allows zipliners to channel their inner superhero with a flight-like experience as they zip from one of the Amwaj towers in JBR, 170 metres in the air, weaving through skyscrapers and across water, down to the terrace of Dubai Marina Mall. 

It is now open for a limited time, a statement said, without giving specific dates.

“We wouldn’t be XDubai if we didn’t push the limits of what is possible,” said Mohammed Javad, general manager of XDubai.
“Following the success of the first XLine, we wanted to step it up more than a notch and importantly, give both residents and visitors to Dubai the opportunity to have a true-to-form XDubai experience. The result is like nothing else – two ziplines - the world’s longest in an urban setting, in one of the world’s most vibrant neighbourhoods.”

With two ziplines running concurrently, XLine can accommodate 16 people per hour.

