UAE's Rotana set to debut in new hotel markets in 2018

Operator says on track to open 14 properties by the end of 2018; to enter Iran and Tanzania

UAE-based hotel group Rotana is on track to open 14 properties by the end of 2018, which will see the operator entering new markets such as Iran and Tanzania.

Before the year 2017 draws to a close, the operator expects to welcome four new hotels in the UAE. These include the five-star Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas, Pearl Rotana in Abu Dhabi, Al Bandar Rotana, and Al Bandar by Arjaan Rotana Dubai will join the company’s 34 hotels.

In addition, the group will open new hotels in Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Iraq and Tanzania by the end of the next year as part of its efforts to increase its global footprint.

Saudi Arabia tops Rotana’s list of markets for expansion. Three properties are scheduled to open in different cities of the Kingdom by 2018 with an emphasis on its affordable lifestyle hotels brand “Centro by Rotana”.

Rotana president & CEO Omer Kaddouri said in a statement cited by Hotelier Middle East: “2017 has been a tremendous year as we celebrated our 25th anniversary, along with great successes in the UAE and across the globe. Drawing on our past has enabled us to map out our future and lay the groundwork for our forthcoming investments; the opening of 14 new properties.

“Saudi Arabia is heading for a phenomenal growth with massive scale up in investments and infrastructure projects. The recent announcements of new ambitious tourism projects have made it a more attractive market. The Kingdom will continue to be one of our key markets going forward,” Kaddouri continued.

“Turkey, which continues to attract tourists from across the world with its diverse offerings, is another major focus market for Rotana in the coming years.”

In addition, Rotana has put in place an active pipeline for untapped markets in Africa. “Our additional focus areas include Tanzania, where we will be opening our first five-star hotel in Dar Es Salaam. We’re looking forward to welcoming visitors to our elevated hospitality offering in this destination,” Kaddouri added.

“Looking beyond 2018, we have an incredibly strong pipeline of expansion, with 48 properties under various stages of development. To date, we have hosted more than 225 million guests at our hotels around the world and we’re excited to welcome much more over the next 25 years.”

Rotana is set to open six hotels in the UAE, three in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, two in Turkey and one Iran, Iraq and Tanzania by the end of 2018.