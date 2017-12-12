$270m Dubai Safari opens doors for the first time

Dubai Municipality on Tuesday opened the doors to Dubai Safari for the first time.

Media were allowed to take the first look at the wildlife park which aims to inspire a sense of discovery among children and grown-ups when it opens to the public, which is likely to be in January.

“Our vision for this project, which is more than just a wildlife park, is to offer a highly engaging edutainment experience that fosters education on animal welfare, inspires a sense of learning about wildlife diversity and raises awareness on what makes wildlife protection a top priority,” said Hussain Nasser Lootah, director general of Dubai Municipality.

“The full range of activities at Dubai Safari, which is spread over 119 hectares, have been designed keeping in mind these overarching goals, to ensure that every guest who walks through our doors, leaves the destination with a deeper appreciation for wildlife and wildlife conservation,” he said.

Dubai Safari will host more than 2,500 animals representing over 250 species.

Lootah said the park will allow visitors to engage their curiosity as they observe wildlife in their natural habitats, interact with animals in a safe and healthy environment, while developing a deeper understanding of the importance of wildlife conservation and protection efforts.

He added that a range of family-friendly activities will offer hands-on learning - from running around in the Kids Farm to experiencing wildlife across the Arabian, African, Asian and Safari Villages.

The $270 million park, which will be open from 9am to 5pm during a soft opening phase, is developed on an area of 119 hectares in Al Warqaa 5 of the city, off the Dubai-Hatta Highway.

An all-access package will cost AED30 for children and AED85 for adults while entry to the villages excluding Safari Village is priced at AED20 for children and AED50 for adults. Children under three, elderly over 60 and people of determination will be given free access to the park.

The emirate’s newest attraction replaces one of the city’s oldest – Dubai Zoo in Jumeirah – which closed after 50 years in operation. The animals were relocated to their new home at Dubai Safari.