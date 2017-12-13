AccorHotels to open region's first 25hours hotel at DWTC

AccorHotels will build the first 25hours hotel in the Middle East in Dubai by 2020, the company announced on Wednesday.

The 434-room property will be located in the Dubai World Trade Central’s One Central development, the first upscale addition to the existing 1,210-room cluster of midscale AccorHotels brands in the area.

“The 25hours Hotel for Dubai is an exciting first on many levels. Apart from being our first destination outside of Europe, it is the first development in cooperation with our partner AccorHotels and will be the largest hotel for the brand,” said 25hours Hotels CEO Christoph Hoffmann.

“At the moment we are at a stage where we are learning a lot about a new market and culture, as we hope to cope with the regional climate,” he added. “25hours Dubai Hotel will be a unique hotel reflecting the spirit and international attitude of Dubai.”

Helal Saeed Almarri, the director general of the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority (DWTCA), said that the addition of the hotel is “is reflective of the strategic approach that One Central has taken towards its careful selection of product partners that will come together synergistically to further strengthen and underscore Dubai’s attractiveness to international corporates and regional businesses, with a view to achieving higher business tourism volumes.”

With the first established in 2005, there are currently ten 25hours hotels across Europe, including Hamburg, Frankfurt, Berlin, Munich, Zurich and Vienna. Three more will open in 2018, in Cologne, Düsseldorf and Paris.