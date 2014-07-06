Injaz Qatar enters third year

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Qatar-based start-up initiative continues to promote business acumen among young entrepreneurs
A start-up programme in Qatar, aimed at inspiring a culture of entrepreneurship and business innovation, will provide seed funding and professional mentorship to young entrepreneurs for a third straight year.
With the support of Qatar Business Incubation Centre (QBIC), Injaz Qatar and Boeing have launched the latest edition of their Start-Up Programme, providing finance and advice to selected teams.
One of this year’s participants is the winner of Mubadara 2014, which is Injaz Qatar’s Young Enterprise of a Year Competition.
Sheikha Hanadi Al Thani, founding chair of INJAZ Qatar, said at the launch: “Incubation and funding are central to transforming ideas into full-fledged businesses.
“The Start-Up Programme will offer university winners of our Mubadara competition a chance to develop business ideas with seed funding and hopefully attract new donors.”
Jeffrey Johnson, president of Boeing Middle East, said: “By preparing these talented individuals with all the tools needed to grow a successful business, the programme removes tough entry barriers and enables unrestricted creativity that will contribute to the country’s economic prosperity and competitiveness.”
A non-profit organisation and member of Junior Achievement Worldwide, Injaz Qatar has supported 14,000 students by equipping companies in their infancy with the right tools and knowledge to prosper.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules