Injaz Qatar enters third year

A start-up programme in Qatar, aimed at inspiring a culture of entrepreneurship and business innovation, will provide seed funding and professional mentorship to young entrepreneurs for a third straight year.

With the support of Qatar Business Incubation Centre (QBIC), Injaz Qatar and Boeing have launched the latest edition of their Start-Up Programme, providing finance and advice to selected teams.

One of this year’s participants is the winner of Mubadara 2014, which is Injaz Qatar’s Young Enterprise of a Year Competition.

Sheikha Hanadi Al Thani, founding chair of INJAZ Qatar, said at the launch: “Incubation and funding are central to transforming ideas into full-fledged businesses.

“The Start-Up Programme will offer university winners of our Mubadara competition a chance to develop business ideas with seed funding and hopefully attract new donors.”

Jeffrey Johnson, president of Boeing Middle East, said: “By preparing these talented individuals with all the tools needed to grow a successful business, the programme removes tough entry barriers and enables unrestricted creativity that will contribute to the country’s economic prosperity and competitiveness.”

A non-profit organisation and member of Junior Achievement Worldwide, Injaz Qatar has supported 14,000 students by equipping companies in their infancy with the right tools and knowledge to prosper.