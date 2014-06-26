INJAZ UAE receives private sector donations

A Dubai-based private business club handed over the first cheque to its charity of choice for 2014 - INJAZ-UAE.

By Tamara Pupic
  Thursday, 26 June 2014
Emma Cullen, general manager at Capital Club and Sulaf Saleh Al Zubi, CEO of INJAZ-UAE.

INJAZ-UAE, the Dubai-based member of the global non-profit business education organisation, received the first in a series of donations from a local private business club.

The Capital Club Dubai, the local member of the ENSHAA group of companies, recently donated a portion of profits from its three events to its Charity of Choice for 2014 – INJAZ-UAE, a member of Junior Achievement (JA) Worldwide.

The cheque handover forms part of the partnership agreement, signed in March 2014, between the two organisations which will see The Capital Club provide INJAZ UAE with wide range of support.

The club also pledged to host and promote six dedicated INJAZ’s awareness seminars annually featuring prominent corporate figures.

Sulaf Saleh Al Zu’bi, chief executive officer of INJAZ UAE, remarked at the handover ceremony: “The Capital Club’s position within Dubai’s business community has proven invaluable in helping us reach out to more corporate volunteers and in providing the professional space for our students, mentors, and business partners to meet to exchange skills and ideas.”

A partnership between the business community, educators and volunteers, INJAZ UAE links corporate volunteers to youth to mentor them on work readiness, entrepreneurial, and financial literacy skills.

Since 2005, INJAZ UAE reached 25,000 students from 43 schools and universities through the support of 2000+ corporate volunteers representing 60 companies – an annual growth rate of 150 percent.

