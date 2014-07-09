Instagram shuts down 'Iran' account – report

An anonymous Instagram account that posted images of a Koran being set on fire has been shutdown, according to Kuwaiti authorities.

Photographs posted on the account named “Iran” had offended various religions, including Islam, Arab News Online reported.

Social media users had campaigned against the account and the cybercrime division of the Kuwaiti General Department for Criminal Investigations lodged a complaint with Instgram.

The department said on Twitter Instagram had shutdown the account after verifying it had violated the website’s terms and conditions.