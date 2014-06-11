Interview: Transcorp International

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Rodrigue Nacouzi, founder of Transcorp International, explains how he has found a niche among the big players of the UAE’s competitive trade and logistics market.
Just how do you compete with the big boys of the UAE’s trade and logistics scene?
With thousands of businesses from hundreds of countries in Jebel Ali Free Zone alone, it is perhaps one of the most difficult sectors to successfully penetrate, with countless distributers, warehouses, brokers, packing companies, freighters and more vying for customers.
One man who believes he has found a way is Rodrigue Nacouzi, founder and managing director of Transcorp International.
“You can’t compete with the giants, so don’t even try,” he says. “They will knock you out of the game almost immediately, so you have to be careful and you have to be clever.
“You have to start small and focused so that you can build. That’s what we’re doing with Transcorp.”
Launched at the end of 2013, Transcorp might be small, but it aspires to be all-encompassing in what it provides. Offering not just one specialised service, Nacouzi explains he wanted to give customers everything in one place, making transportation easier for them to understand and manage.
He says: “I wanted to offer for clients a one-stop-shop. Rather than having lots of different providers doing different parts of the journey, I wanted to make people’s life easier and offer it all in one place.
“I tried to find something like this that was already on the market, but couldn’t, which is why I believed it would fill a gap.”
Combining distribution, warehousing, brokerage, packing, and fairs and events, Transcorp aims to solve the issue of inconsistency between freight forwarders, retailers, distribution companies, and anybody else in a customer’s chain.
