Interview: Transcorp International

Rodrigue Nacouzi, founder of Transcorp International, explains how he has found a niche among the big players of the UAE’s competitive trade and logistics market.

By Neil King
  • Wednesday, 11 June 2014 11:29 AM

Just how do you compete with the big boys of the UAE’s trade and logistics scene?

With thousands of businesses from hundreds of countries in Jebel Ali Free Zone alone, it is perhaps one of the most difficult sectors to successfully penetrate, with countless distributers, warehouses, brokers, packing companies, freighters and more vying for customers.

One man who believes he has found a way is Rodrigue Nacouzi, founder and managing director of Transcorp International.

“You can’t compete with the giants, so don’t even try,” he says. “They will knock you out of the game almost immediately, so you have to be careful and you have to be clever.

“You have to start small and focused so that you can build. That’s what we’re doing with Transcorp.”

Launched at the end of 2013, Transcorp might be small, but it aspires to be all-encompassing in what it provides. Offering not just one specialised service, Nacouzi explains he wanted to give customers everything in one place, making transportation easier for them to understand and manage.

He says: “I wanted to offer for clients a one-stop-shop. Rather than having lots of different providers doing different parts of the journey, I wanted to make people’s life easier and offer it all in one place.

“I tried to find something like this that was already on the market, but couldn’t, which is why I believed it would fill a gap.”

Combining distribution, warehousing, brokerage, packing, and fairs and events, Transcorp aims to solve the issue of inconsistency between freight forwarders, retailers, distribution companies, and anybody else in a customer’s chain.

Article continued on next page...

Related:

Stories

Game changer: King Abdullah Economic City

Emirates Post eyes 20% rise in international parcel volumes

Dubai's DP World opens $230m Brisbane terminal

Al Maktoum growth spurs interest in Dubai industrial sector

Cost cuts help Kuwait's Agility to 11% Q1 net profit rise

Also in StartUp

Getting press for your start-up

Video: Tunisia - Digital startups empowering youth

Also in UAE

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

Hilton says first mid-market RAK hotel to open by Q2 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Getting press for your start-up

Getting press for your start-up

Giulia Girardi, growth marketer at Equidam, shines a spotlight...

Could Emiratisation help drive SME growth?

Could Emiratisation help drive SME growth?

Tamara Pupic analyses why the UAE’s educated and highly skilled...

Revealed: Seven recruitment trends in the Middle East

Revealed: Seven recruitment trends in the Middle East

What is social recruiting? It’s when employers use social platforms...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking